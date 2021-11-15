Grading the Game: Arizona State

Pass Defense - A

Arizona State generated eight total yards on passes targeted at wide receivers. The other 88 went to TE Curtis Hodges, and RB Rachaad White. Trent McDuffie had two TFLs and a sack. The Sun Devils have been struggling to throw the ball these past few games and Washington’s secondary all but shut them down.

Rush Defense - D+

Washington yet again struggled to stop the run, allowing White to rush for 184 yards and two touchdowns. They fed him all game and he kept churning out yards with his quick feet and vision. Jayden Daniels found success on designed runs and scrambles as well. DL Tuli Letuligasenoa had three TFLs and looked lively, but it didn’t stop Arizona State from netting 286 yards on the ground for the game. As usual for Washington this year, they wore down late. After leading 24-14 in the fourth quarter, ASU ran 25 times for 157 yards to take the lead and ultimately win the game.

Pass Offense - C-

More of the same from QB Dylan Morris. A few nice plays, but more than enough totally off target throws that make want to pull your hair out. He only finished with 151 yards and most of that came on a couple late completions. I credit interim OC Junior Adams for the two touchdown drives - he worked in easy completions, utilized the screen game, and got the ball in the best players hands. Morris looked comfortable operating the offense, but as the game went on this new life on offense faded.

Rush Offense - D

Another game with less than 100 rushing yards. While the run game overall is in shambles, RB Cam Davis continues to show some promise. No other backs got meaningful carries in this game but he looked good, albeit with just 67 yards. His 23 yard scamper showed impressive balance and vision.

Special Teams - A-

P Race Porter was generally terrific, but was just short on a fourth down attempt, which he probably should have kicked away when he had the chance. Giles Jackson got loose on a few returns and looked as advertised coming into the year. K Peyton Henry made his field goal attempt. Overall, a strong game from the special teams unit who have overall had a pretty good year.

Coaching - C-

It was a bright start to the game where it looked like perhaps Bob Gregory knew what buttons to push to get the best performance out of this team. But things reverted quickly and the Huskies worst tendencies started showing up - inability to stop the run on defense, and too many quick three-and-outs on offense.

Very soon, we will have an entirely new coaching staff we can all get behind. Go Dawgs.