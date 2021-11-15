Dots: Jimmy Lake Out, Dawgs Promising Start Not Enough vs ASU

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
The rumblings grew louder and louder following Jimmy Lake’s suspension, ending with Lake’s official firing yesterday. His spell as Husky head coach reminds me of a line from the Grateful Dead, with a twist: “What a
long short, strange trip it’s been...”
- Christian Caple: “Inside the end of the Jimmy Lake era at Washington: It wasn’t any one thing — it was everything”
- Mike Vorel: “UW Huskies fire football coach Jimmy Lake after 13 games”
- Dawgman has quotes and the full news conference audio from Jen Cohen
- Also from The Athletic, Bruce Feldman’s likely candidates for Washington head coach
- 24/7 Sports has a list of top candidates, per CBS Sports
Ironically I can't watch the Colorado game next Saturday because I'm going to both a funeral and a wedding. https://t.co/zKyr8KPQT9— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) November 15, 2021
Coaching changes often lead to inspired on-field performances. The Husky offense we expected to see all year started Saturday’s game with back-to-back TD drives, more 1st downs in the 1st quarter than the entire game vs Oregon, and a 14-0 lead over the Sun Devils.
Junior Adams already showing more creativity & gameplanning for their specific opponent in one drive than JohnDon did in 9 games— UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 14, 2021
But as the game wore on, the familiar specter of errant passing, a porous run defense, and untimely 3-and-out’s doomed UW to another disappointing loss. Say what you will about this team’s underachievement, but with a last-gasp TD drive and recovered onside kick, the Dawgs showed once again there is not an ounce of quit in this team.
- Caple’s game-day takeaways: “A rejuvenated offense (for a while), a familiar ending...”
- Matt Calkins’s post-game analysis of a “loss to Arizona State that epitomizes tough season”
- Vorel has injury updates and some words from Trent McDuffie, Jaxson Kirkland, and Bob Gregory following the loss
- Here’s an eye catching tweet from Will Latu on Saturday, a few hours after the news broke of a 2019 locker room incident involving Jimmy Lake:
It was never family issues that made me stop playing football this year. The truth needs to be told— Dakidfrm2300 (@therealviliami) November 13, 2021
Got it done #MarchWithUs pic.twitter.com/9CRaHuMEv4— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) November 14, 2021
Crenshaw, Bush Power Dawgs To Sweep At Cal— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 14, 2021
Recap >> https://t.co/RSv6OrqNfY#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/rhHoC8pmn2
The men leave no doubt!! ️— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) November 12, 2021
The Huskies take second in a tight battle with No. 5 Stanford, 61-66, and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships!
It's the fifth-straight NCAA appearance for the men.
Tallahassee#GoHuskies x #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/IeFuLRw4op
The Washington women's rowing team wrapped up its fall season Saturday with wins in the pairs, fours and eights at the Head of the Lagoon Regatta in Foster City, Calif.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) November 14, 2021
Recap: https://t.co/nfw9S20YDO#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington x #rowing
Go Dawgs!!
Loading comments...