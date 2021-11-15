 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Jimmy Lake Out, Dawgs Promising Start Not Enough vs ASU

With two games left in the season, Lake’s firing kicks off search for next head coach

By CollinOM
Jimmy Lake Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

The rumblings grew louder and louder following Jimmy Lake’s suspension, ending with Lake’s official firing yesterday. His spell as Husky head coach reminds me of a line from the Grateful Dead, with a twist: “What a long short, strange trip it’s been...”

Coaching changes often lead to inspired on-field performances. The Husky offense we expected to see all year started Saturday’s game with back-to-back TD drives, more 1st downs in the 1st quarter than the entire game vs Oregon, and a 14-0 lead over the Sun Devils.

But as the game wore on, the familiar specter of errant passing, a porous run defense, and untimely 3-and-out’s doomed UW to another disappointing loss. Say what you will about this team’s underachievement, but with a last-gasp TD drive and recovered onside kick, the Dawgs showed once again there is not an ounce of quit in this team.

Go Dawgs!!

