Dots: Jimmy Lake Out, Dawgs Promising Start Not Enough vs ASU

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

The rumblings grew louder and louder following Jimmy Lake’s suspension, ending with Lake’s official firing yesterday. His spell as Husky head coach reminds me of a line from the Grateful Dead, with a twist: “What a long short, strange trip it’s been...”

Ironically I can't watch the Colorado game next Saturday because I'm going to both a funeral and a wedding. https://t.co/zKyr8KPQT9 — Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) November 15, 2021

Coaching changes often lead to inspired on-field performances. The Husky offense we expected to see all year started Saturday’s game with back-to-back TD drives, more 1st downs in the 1st quarter than the entire game vs Oregon, and a 14-0 lead over the Sun Devils.

Junior Adams already showing more creativity & gameplanning for their specific opponent in one drive than JohnDon did in 9 games — UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 14, 2021

But as the game wore on, the familiar specter of errant passing, a porous run defense, and untimely 3-and-out’s doomed UW to another disappointing loss. Say what you will about this team’s underachievement, but with a last-gasp TD drive and recovered onside kick, the Dawgs showed once again there is not an ounce of quit in this team.

It was never family issues that made me stop playing football this year. The truth needs to be told — Dakidfrm2300 (@therealviliami) November 13, 2021

The men leave no doubt!! ️



The Huskies take second in a tight battle with No. 5 Stanford, 61-66, and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships!



It's the fifth-straight NCAA appearance for the men.



Tallahassee#GoHuskies x #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/IeFuLRw4op — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) November 12, 2021

The Washington women's rowing team wrapped up its fall season Saturday with wins in the pairs, fours and eights at the Head of the Lagoon Regatta in Foster City, Calif.



Recap: https://t.co/nfw9S20YDO#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington x #rowing — Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) November 14, 2021

Go Dawgs!!