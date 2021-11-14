Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend A New 2023 Offer & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After another frustrating loss for the Dawgs, it feels as though the end of the season almost can’t come fast enough. One thing to keep in mind on the recruiting front is the early signing period. This year it’s set to take place on the 15th of December. With a possible coaching shakeup on the horizon, December may be a busy month on the recruiting front for the Huskies. The Huskies did extend a new 2023 offer this weekend and they also hosted some unofficial visitors.

3 star defensive tackle Ashton Sanders from Cathedral HS, CA was in town for yesterday’s game. Rated as the 70th best defensive tackle in the 2023 class, Sanders was extended an offer by defensive line coach Rip Rowan while on campus. Sanders already holds offers from Cal, Notre Dame and Utah. Listed at 6’3” and around 295 pounds, Sanders already has a good frame and size for the position. When you watch his film you can see how explosive he is off the line of scrimmage, and he uses that explosion to disrupt plays in the backfield.

Also on campus was 4 star defensive back Daylen Austin from Long Beach Poly HS, CA. Listed at 6’1” and around 180 pounds, Austin has been high on the Huskies ever since he was extended an offer this last summer. Rated as the 27th best cornerback in the 2023 class, Austin already holds offers from Alabama, USC, Georgia, Oregon and Michigan. It speaks volumes of his interest that Austin made his way up to Montlake and I would expect he will be a name we will need to remember for the 2023 class. Austin is a true cover corner and when you watch his film you can see how good of a football he really is.

In other news the Huskies made the top 11 for one of their top tight end targets in the 2023 class. Walker Lyons from Folsom HS, CA recently narrowed his recruitment down to 11 schools. Rated as the 3rd best tight end in the 2023 class and 4 star prospect, Lyons is a physical freak on the field. The Huskies are battling some juggernauts in their effort to land Lyons, including Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Oregon. Lyons is another 2023 prospect to watch closely going forward. Lyons is a dynamic tight end with the ball in his hand, and the Huskies would love to add Lyons to their offensive scheme.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.