Huskies fall apart in 35-30 loss to Arizona State

After a week riddled with controversy, uncertainty, and breaking news updates - the Washington Huskies looked solid for three quarters before falling to the Arizona State Sun Devils 35-30.

To call this week a distraction for the program would be one way to put it, others referred to it as mandatory as Washington let go of Offensive Coordinator John Donovan and suspended Head Coach Jimmy Lake.

Yet, despite seeing fans that have spent most of the season frowning, it didn’t take long for interim offensive coordinator Junior Adams to bring a collective smile out of Husky nation. The joy was due to Washington marching down the field on their opening drive and punching in a touchdown

The scoring drive lasted 8 plays and totaled 60 yards, it was eventually capped off by Cameron Davis who saw a bolster in carries due to injuries to both Richard Newton and Sean McGrew.

As if the Huskies scoring on their opening drive wasn’t satisfying enough, they marched down the field in 8 plays again on their following drive and tacked on another touchdown. This score came off the legs of Dylan Morris who rolled right then decided to race for the pylon which proved to be the right read as it gave UW a 14-0 lead.

While Morris was the only quarterback to score a touchdown, he wasn’t the only one to see action. He split time with Sam Huard who received a notably large ovation when he took the field for his shot at leading the offense. Huard finished 3/6 on the night for 20 yards.

The opening quarter was dominated by UW and the second half had been as well until ASU found a spark right before the end of the half where they scored their first points of the night, trimming the Washington lead down to 14-7.

On the following kickoff, Giles Jackson was able to get loose and set Morris and Co. up with great field position which they took advantage of by moving the ball into field goal range. From there, Peyton Henry nailed a 37-yard field goal to push their lead out to 17-7 as the first half expired.

In the second half, the Sun Devils began to find momentum which would eventually lead to their come from behind victory.

Early into the third quarter, Morris pitched the ball to Davis who bobbled then fumbled the ball which was scooped up and returned to the nine-yard line where ASU punched in a score after two plays.

The following UW drive stalled and came to an end when UW punter Race Porter tried to carry the ball to the marker but was blown up before he could reach it. This put the Huskies into the danger zone but Alex Cook changed that when he plucked a pass out of the air for an interception.

In response to newfound momentum, Washington pounded the ball with Davis and saw their drive capped off by Kamari Pleasant from 1-yard out to push the lead to 24-14.

At this point of the game, it felt like momentum had fully titled and was coated in purple and gold until Arizona State put together a whopping 20-play, 81-yard drive that took 9 minutes off the clock and resulted in a touchdown that cut the lead down to 24-21.

They then were back on the scoreboard after forcing a punt, scoring a touchdown in just 8 plays to push their lead out to 28-24.

With a shot at a game-winning drive and an opportunity to build his case to be the future of the program, Morris scanned the field as he faced a 4th and 1 and threw a pick-six which put ASU up 35-24 as the city of Seattle - again, let out a collective groan.

Washington got another shot on offense and scored against a Sun Devil team that was playing soft coverage and allowing short completions to trim the lead down to 35-30. Then with 3 seconds left on the clock, UW recovered the onside kick and suddenly it began to feel like a “Pac-12 After Dark” special. But there was nothing special about the final play of the game because, with just one second on the clock, Morris threw an incompletion short which wrapped the game up.

Morris finished the game 16-28 for 151 yards along with a score and an interception while Davis finished with 18 carries for a touchdown as the Huskies once again fell flat on their face and have now dropped to 4-6 on the season.