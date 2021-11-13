College Football Saturday Week 11 Open Thread

Who’s ready for the Bob Gregory era?!? No one. But here we are. There’s plenty of solid college football action today to distract you before the Husky game at 4p. Follow along in the comments throughout the day.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

All Betting Lines provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

9:00 am- #8 Oklahoma (DK Betting Line -5.5) at #13 Baylor , FOX

Baylor has a chance to knock Oklahoma out of the CFP picture if they pull off the upset at home. The Sooners wouldn’t 100% be eliminated with a loss but given how many 1-loss teams they’re behind it would be pretty close.

12:30 pm- #19 Purdue at #4 Ohio State (DK Betting Line -21), ABC

Purdue has already ruined College Football Playoff dreams for Iowa and Michigan State this year. If they can find a way to upset Ohio State when the Buckeyes are looking ahead to games vs. Michigan State and Michigan then they will go down in history as one of the greatest upset teams ever.

Purdue football after beating #2 Iowa and #3 Michigan State pic.twitter.com/VYP78zdjma — G (@VII_VIII_I) November 6, 2021

Down goes #2 Iowa!

Down goes #3 Michigan State!

Next up #6 Ohio State…

Proud Purdue Alum. Boiler Up! pic.twitter.com/UzLb4cPfoy — PUG Stock Market Analysis, LLC (@PUGStockMarket) November 9, 2021

4:00 pm- Arizona State at Washington (DK Betting Line +6), FS1

Duh.

7:30 pm- Nevada at San Diego State (DK Betting Line -3), CBS Sports Network

Your alternative is to watch Oregon play Washington State and that’s a no-win situation. Although I’m definitely rooting for the Cougs in this one so maybe it’s not that hard a decision. San Diego State has maybe the best punter in NCAA history right now (besides Race Porter) so if the Aztecs consistently go 3 and out then it’s exactly what the viewers want.