Football

ASU Game week coverage From Dawgman:

The Daily:

Seattle Times:

Men’s Basketball

Percy Allen says it was the defense (and the barking) that helped UW pull away to a 73-62 win over Northern Arizona.

Dawgman has the post game interviews with Mike Hopkins, Emmitt Matthews, Jr, & PJ Fuller.

Samuel Ariyabi and Jackson Grant each saw extensive action as Hopkins leaned on his bench last night:

Coach Hopkins reached deep into his lineup Thursday, putting in 10 players during Washington's win over Northern Arizona | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/2XQ1E2U09H — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 12, 2021

UW 20-29 from the free throw line in the second half:

FINAL QUICK STATS: Emmitt Matthews scored 21 and Jamal Bey 15 to lead @UW_MBB to their first win of the season, 73-62 over Northern Arizona. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/vOPOVt4U4o — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 12, 2021

A few nice photos from Hannah Sheil of The Daily:

UW Men’s Basketball defeat Northern Arizona 73-62 tonight @UWDailySports pic.twitter.com/gHFOgLfBO6 — Hannah Sheil (@thehannahsheil) November 12, 2021

Volleyball

Dubs from Maples!!



Huskies win their 12th in their past 13.



Drechsel 20 kills, .333%

Hoffman 17 kills, .382%

Grote 15 kills, .444%#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/6xz8PDvP3C — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 12, 2021

The 3-1 win over Stanford was Washington’s third victory in a row, as it sits in second place in the Pac-12 standings behind No. 12 UCLA.

Continuing to take care of business, No. 13 @UWVolleyball earned the season sweep against No. 20 Stanford with a 3-1 victory Thursday night | via @spencerssmith24 https://t.co/3Sm2JtkJWS — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 12, 2021

Game Point:

REJECTION TO END IT!! Huskies get their first Home-and-Away season sweep of Stanford since 2⃣0⃣0⃣5⃣ #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/UEHvIHiRal — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 12, 2021

Men’s Soccer

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team fell short of the Pac-12 title, drawing 2-2 against No. 1 Oregon State after a wild four-goal second half.

A late OSU goal doomed @UW_MSoccer's hopes at a share of the Pac-12 title on Thursday night in Corvallis | via @luka_kucan https://t.co/lCsV2HNL73 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 12, 2021

Retro Dot

A wild, wild game. A lefty named Huard comes in late to rally the Dawgs to an (almost) win:

