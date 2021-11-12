 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Gregory, Adams set to lead UW against Arizona State

35 years as an assistant football coach, Bob Gregory has served as the head man just one other time

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State vs Washington Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

ASU Game week coverage From Dawgman:

.

The Daily:

.

Seattle Times:

.

Men’s Basketball

.

Samuel Ariyabi and Jackson Grant each saw extensive action as Hopkins leaned on his bench last night:

.

UW 20-29 from the free throw line in the second half:

.

A few nice photos from Hannah Sheil of The Daily:

.

Volleyball

.

The 3-1 win over Stanford was Washington’s third victory in a row, as it sits in second place in the Pac-12 standings behind No. 12 UCLA.

Game Point:

.

Men’s Soccer

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team fell short of the Pac-12 title, drawing 2-2 against No. 1 Oregon State after a wild four-goal second half.

.

Retro Dot

A wild, wild game. A lefty named Huard comes in late to rally the Dawgs to an (almost) win:

.

