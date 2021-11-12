If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
ASU Game week coverage From Dawgman:
- Opponent Preview: Arizona State
- Dawgman Radio with the interns
- Predictions
- By the Numbers
- The 10 best recruits on ASU’s roster
- How to watch/listen
.
The Daily:
- Bob Gregory will make his 2nd career head coaching appearance. The first was when he led Boise State in its 2013 bowl game after Chris Petersen was hired by the Huskies
- 3,2,1 football: The Daily’s primer
- Junior Adams feature
.
Seattle Times:
.
Men’s Basketball
- Percy Allen says it was the defense (and the barking) that helped UW pull away to a 73-62 win over Northern Arizona.
- Dawgman has the post game interviews with Mike Hopkins, Emmitt Matthews, Jr, & PJ Fuller.
.
Samuel Ariyabi and Jackson Grant each saw extensive action as Hopkins leaned on his bench last night:
Coach Hopkins reached deep into his lineup Thursday, putting in 10 players during Washington's win over Northern Arizona | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/2XQ1E2U09H— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 12, 2021
.
UW 20-29 from the free throw line in the second half:
FINAL QUICK STATS: Emmitt Matthews scored 21 and Jamal Bey 15 to lead @UW_MBB to their first win of the season, 73-62 over Northern Arizona. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/vOPOVt4U4o— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 12, 2021
.
A few nice photos from Hannah Sheil of The Daily:
UW Men’s Basketball defeat Northern Arizona 73-62 tonight @UWDailySports pic.twitter.com/gHFOgLfBO6— Hannah Sheil (@thehannahsheil) November 12, 2021
.
Volleyball
Dubs from Maples!!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 12, 2021
Huskies win their 12th in their past 13.
Drechsel 20 kills, .333%
Hoffman 17 kills, .382%
Grote 15 kills, .444%#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/6xz8PDvP3C
.
The 3-1 win over Stanford was Washington’s third victory in a row, as it sits in second place in the Pac-12 standings behind No. 12 UCLA.
Continuing to take care of business, No. 13 @UWVolleyball earned the season sweep against No. 20 Stanford with a 3-1 victory Thursday night | via @spencerssmith24 https://t.co/3Sm2JtkJWS— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 12, 2021
Game Point:
REJECTION TO END IT!! Huskies get their first Home-and-Away season sweep of Stanford since 2⃣0⃣0⃣5⃣ #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/UEHvIHiRal— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 12, 2021
.
Men’s Soccer
The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team fell short of the Pac-12 title, drawing 2-2 against No. 1 Oregon State after a wild four-goal second half.
A late OSU goal doomed @UW_MSoccer's hopes at a share of the Pac-12 title on Thursday night in Corvallis | via @luka_kucan https://t.co/lCsV2HNL73— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 12, 2021
.
Retro Dot
A wild, wild game. A lefty named Huard comes in late to rally the Dawgs to an (almost) win:
.
