Dots: Batting .500

Here’s some dots, happy Thursday!
First off, in case you missed it:
Hugh Millen on @SportsRadioKJR just said on the air that Jimmy Lake is done at UW. They (school) are currently in buyout negotiations. Hugh said Lake may coach a few more games, but won't be around after the season.— Jason Puckett (@JasonPuckett20) November 10, 2021
- Tina Langley signed the 10th ranked women’s basketball class in the country yesterday.
- And softball signed four players, including a Nebraskan who had a .41 ERA, struck out more than two batters per inning and was batting above .500. It just broke my brain reading that.
This is tonight!
Match Preview: The Pac-12 Title is on the line tomorrow night in Corvallis!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 10, 2021
Tune in at 6:00 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks
️: https://t.co/jc29jI0fS9#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/vSGXa5dTb4
"They are really talented players with skills on the basketball court, but also in the classroom and in the community. We're just excited to have them."— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 11, 2021
✍️ x #TougherTogether
Race Porter slander:
Alrighty Ray Guy committee first of all what the f*ck why isn't on this? https://t.co/hBt6QYBoxm— UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 11, 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT‼️— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) November 10, 2021
Selena & I are EXTREMELY close to welcoming our son into the world, so @EliseMWoodward will be stepping in to call the next couple of @UW_Football games.
She & @CamCleeland will have the pxp against ASU this Saturday at 4 pm on @LearfieldAudio & @SportsRadioKJR!
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...