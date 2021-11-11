 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All We Hear Is Purple: Aggressive Dawgs

After a tumultuous few weeks, what’s in store for this weekend and beyond?

By Gabey Lucas, aberg77, and CollinOM
Dogs Prepare For The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain 37th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple.

Gabey and Andrew’s in-depth analysis of all things Husky football cannot be deterred by howling wind, rain, or power outages.

This week:

  • How English soccer explains the Oregon/Washington rivalry
  • Everybody’s got an opinion on that sideline incident except Jeff Banks and his monkey
  • Which coaches could sail to Montlake if Jimmy Lake departs?
  • Is Justin Wilcox the Jake Browning of coaches?
  • ASU vs UW in the Battle of Coaching-Depleted Teams
  • EXTRA! Candid bonus audio on the Peter principle and “Football’s Crappy Truths”™

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!

