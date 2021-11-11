All We Hear Is Purple: Aggressive Dawgs

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple.
Gabey and Andrew’s in-depth analysis of all things Husky football cannot be deterred by howling wind, rain, or power outages.
This week:
- How English soccer explains the Oregon/Washington rivalry
- Everybody’s got an opinion on that sideline incident except Jeff Banks and his monkey
- Which coaches could sail to Montlake if Jimmy Lake departs?
- Is Justin Wilcox the Jake Browning of coaches?
- ASU vs UW in the Battle of Coaching-Depleted Teams
- EXTRA! Candid bonus audio on the Peter principle and “Football’s Crappy Truths”™
Give it a listen:
Go Dawgs!!
