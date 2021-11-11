All We Hear Is Purple: Aggressive Dawgs

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple.

Gabey and Andrew’s in-depth analysis of all things Husky football cannot be deterred by howling wind, rain, or power outages.

This week:

How English soccer explains the Oregon/Washington rivalry

Everybody’s got an opinion on that sideline incident except Jeff Banks and his monkey

Which coaches could sail to Montlake if Jimmy Lake departs?

Is Justin Wilcox the Jake Browning of coaches?

ASU vs UW in the Battle of Coaching-Depleted Teams

EXTRA! Candid bonus audio on the Peter principle and “Football’s Crappy Truths”™

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!