Wednesday Dots: Lake of Fire

It was a game of highs and lows for Washington Men’s Basketball. Nate Roberts was a force in the middle at both ends. Terrell Brown provided the off-the-bounce playmaking the team has lacked in recent years. But the shooting; oh, the shooting. Outside of Roberts and Brown, the Dawgs shot under 20% from the field and lost to lowly Northern Illinois. Percy Allen has the game report.

Chris Fetters at Dawgman has notes from the post-game press conference. Mike Hopkins was understandably disappointed and recognizes the job in front of him to get the offense playing at the level of a Power 5 school.

Lauren Smith from the Tacoma News Tribune has five lessons from the UW loss. The poor offensive efficiency from every level tops the list.

Larry Stone added his voice to the chorus calling for the ouster of Jimmy Lake. Stone argues that it’s hard to see Lake coming back from the series of failures and blunders that have put his tenure on the brink.

With so much turmoil at Montlake, it’s easy to forget that the Dawgs host Arizona State this weekend. Dawgman breaks down the top recruits at ASU’s roster, including former UW targets like Daniyel Ngata and Johnny Wilson. It’s no surprise that the Sun Devils’ talismanic QB Jayden Daniels was their top recruit.

Excited to welcome new Huskies to the family today! #GoHuskies — Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) November 10, 2021

First game, kinda nervous.. it’s go time @UW_MBB!!!!!!!! — Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) November 9, 2021

My opinion: Jimmy Lake has coached his final game at Washington, and Justin Wilcox will be hired by UW within a month — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 9, 2021

Almost game time! Can’t wait to get basketball rolling. Former Sonics coach PJ Carlesimo and I are on the call for game #1 of the 20-21 season. https://t.co/mI3Nqc4xy1 — Elise Woodward (@EliseMWoodward) November 10, 2021

(Elise was GREAT on the call last night. More Elise please, Pac-12 Network!)