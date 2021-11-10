 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Lake of Fire

Dawgs Drop Season Opener at Hec Ed

By aberg77
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

While I’ve been trying to do my best

Well I’ve tried to do my best

Don’t do it, don’t you break my Dots

  • It was a game of highs and lows for Washington Men’s Basketball. Nate Roberts was a force in the middle at both ends. Terrell Brown provided the off-the-bounce playmaking the team has lacked in recent years. But the shooting; oh, the shooting. Outside of Roberts and Brown, the Dawgs shot under 20% from the field and lost to lowly Northern Illinois. Percy Allen has the game report.

  • Larry Stone added his voice to the chorus calling for the ouster of Jimmy Lake. Stone argues that it’s hard to see Lake coming back from the series of failures and blunders that have put his tenure on the brink.

  • With so much turmoil at Montlake, it’s easy to forget that the Dawgs host Arizona State this weekend. Dawgman breaks down the top recruits at ASU’s roster, including former UW targets like Daniyel Ngata and Johnny Wilson. It’s no surprise that the Sun Devils’ talismanic QB Jayden Daniels was their top recruit.

(Elise was GREAT on the call last night. More Elise please, Pac-12 Network!)

