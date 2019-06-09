Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Hosting Ten Official Visitors

As I noted last weekend, the Huskies are hosting several official visitors this weekend—ten in total. With only five commits so far in the 2020 class the Huskies are hoping to reap the rewards of a big recruiting weekend (they are looking at taking 20-22 players in the 2020 class). Here is a list of the prospects on campus and their recruiting statuses (including the two players have have been added since last week’s preliminary list):

Three-star safety Makell Esteen from Lawndale HS, CA has been a priority for the Huskies for a while. However, the Ducks have also been recruiting him hard and most experts have had him pegged as an Oregon lean. Recently though, Oregon has somewhat backed off him (due to them thinking that Chris Steele was headed their way) and it sounds like UW is now the leader for him. Listed at around 6’1” and around 170 pounds, Esteen is rated as the 409th best player by 247sports in the country. With offers from UCLA, Oregon, and USC, the Huskies have some stiff competition for his services but would love to add him to their defensive backfield. It sounds like Esteen is very interested in UW and I wouldn’t be surprised if they land him. Here is a look at his highlights:

Three-star athlete Elijah Jackson. A teammate of Esteen at Lawndale HS, CA, Jackson is listed at 6’2” and around 175 pounds. The Huskies like Jackson at corner; however, several other schools and scouting services like him as a wideout. 247sports has him rated as the #1451 player in the nation, but when you watch his film it looks like he is a little underrated. Jackson has offers from the likes of Arizona, ASU, Utah, and Cal. It sounds like UW is doing very well for Jackson and I wouldn’t be surprised if they landed him. Here is a look at some of his highlights:

Four-star offensive lineman Myles Murao from Mater Dei HS, CA has been high on the Huskies for a while and is making his third visit to UW. With offers from around the country, most experts say he is looking most closely at UCLA, USC, and UW with USC holding the early lead (he says he wants to wait until the Army bowl to commit). Murao is a big-time offensive lineman, rated as the 76th best player in the nation by 247sports. The Huskies would love to have a guy like Murao compete to fill the Nick Harris void at center next year. Here is a look at some of his highlights (he is coming off a major injury last year):

Three-star linebacker Cooper McDonald from Northwest HS, TX is on campus for his first visit to UW. The Huskies are recruiting McDonald as an outside linebacker in their system. With offers from Utah, Colorado, and Baylor, McDonald is somewhat underrated and under-recruited based on the film I have seen; 247sports rates him the #1089 player in the nation. The Huskies are doing well with McDonald but it sounds like he also likes Baylor quite a bit. Here is a look at his highlights:

Four-star defensive back Jacobe Covington from Saguaro HS, AZ is a big-time player who was recently offered by UW. Listed at 6’1” and around 193 pounds, Covington is rated by 247sports as the 230th best player in the nation. Covington has offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, and USC. The Huskies have made up a ton of ground (Oklahoma has been listed as his leader for a while) for Covington and it wouldn’t surprise me if the Huskies were able to land his commitment shortly after his visit is wrapped up (Husky coaches ask players to go home and make sure they are 100% committed). When you watch his film you can see how good a corner he really is:

Four-star offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten from Valor Christian HS, CO recently narrowed his list down to Oregon and UW. Rated as the 101st best player in the nation (by 247sports), at 6’7” and around 275 pounds, Rosengarten is one of the Huskies’ primary targets at offensive tackle. The Huskies are looking at bringing in one more offensive tackle in the 2020 class. Rosengarten just visited Oregon last weekend, but I believe UW can land him once they show him their OKG presentation and allow him to hang out with the rest of the team (most sites list him as an Oregon lean, which is the team that he grew up rooting for). Landing Rosengarten would be a huge boost to the Huskies’ recruiting class. Here are some of his highlights:

Three-star tight end Ben Yurosek from Bakersfield Christian HS, CA will be in town as well. Yurosek, who grew up in Bellevue before moving to California, is rated as the 413th best player in the nation (by 247sports). The Huskies have been after Yurosek for a while but they are battling UCLA and Stanford for his services. Listed at 6’5” and around 220 pounds, Yurosek’s skill set is so versatile that some schools see him playing defensive end. The Huskies will take two tight ends in the 2020 class and Yurosek is a player they like a lot. He is most closely looking at UCLA, Stanford, and UW, and he may wait to make his decision later in the process. Here is a look at his highlights:

Three-star defensive end Jake Shipley from Shadow Hills HS, CA will also be in town. Shipley holds offers from UCLA, Oregon, ASU, and Cal. The Huskies will take a defensive end in this class and they really like Shipley and his skill set. Listed at 6’4” and around 250 pounds, Shipley is rated as the 753rd best player in the nation by 247sports. Shipley visited ASU last weekend, but the Huskies are doing well with him and I wouldn’t be shocked if he commits in the coming weeks. Here is a look at his highlights:

Three-star tight end Kole Taylor from Central HS, CO, who has already visited Missouri and has visits scheduled to LSU and Penn State, will be in town as well. Listed at 6’6” and around 225 pounds, Taylor is a big-time receiving threat at tight end who would be a great complement to Mark Redman (current Husky tight end commit). Taylor is rated as the 510th best player and the 13th best tight end in the country by 247sports. The Huskies will take the first tight end who wants to commit between Taylor and Yurosek. The Huskies would love to add Taylor but he will check out all of the schools he has visits scheduled and then make his decision. Here is a look at some of highlights:

Lastly but most importantly, four-star running back Sam Adams II from Eastside Catholic HS, WA is the primary running back the Huskies are recruiting heavily after landing a commitment from Jay’Veon Sunday. Adams, who is rated as the 104th best player in the nation by 247sports, is a big-time back who can score anytime he touches the ball. Listed at 6’2” and around 200 pounds, Adams holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, and Texas A&M. UW is currently the leader for Adams but he is scheduled to officially visit Ohio State later in the month. The Huskies are doing very well with Adams and I wouldn’t be surprised if he commits to UW shortly after his OSU visit. Here is a look at his highlights:

That is all for now and if there is any breaking news I will post it.