Dot Dot Dawg: New Blood on the Offensive Line

Mike Vorel recaps the commitment Washington received Friday from Roger Rosengarten, the four-star offensive tackle prospect from Littleton, Colo.:

Rosengarten — a 6-foot-5, 275-pound two-way standout from Littleton, Colo. — is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 senior in the state of Colorado, the No. 11 offensive tackle and the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2020 class. Aside from Oregon, he also chose the Huskies over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Nebraska, UCLA, Utah, Miami and many more. ... “I love him. I think he’s one of the more intriguing players out west,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “I think he’s a true two-way lineman. He’s clearly going to be an offensive lineman at the next level. But this is a guy who wasn’t just playing defensive line because he’s a big guy. He’s talented.”

Seth Davis compiled the anonymous comments of NBA scouts giving their candid views of the upcoming draft’s most viable prospects, and they include some not-so-flattering views of former Washington defensive wunderkind Matisse Thybulle:

“I know he’s supposed to be this great defender, but it’s hard to really tell when he’s in that zone all the time. He’s great at anticipating but that doesn’t mean he can guard his man. Offensively, when I saw him he shot it well in warmups but he was awful in the game. Not sure what he hangs his hat on offensively. He needs to become a three-and-D guy. How many first-round picks averaged nine points a game? You have to wonder why his shooting got worse in school.”

Washington’s football coaches were in attendance at a recent camp at PLU.

My brothers with UW Dawgs Coaching staff. Purple Reigns baby. Go ABES @coachmatsumoto @MalloeMalloe @CoachPeteUW @JaydenWayne8 and the USO’s. pic.twitter.com/agNZidddqB — Tapuloa Tha Hulk Tusi Jr (@tusi_jr) June 17, 2019

Had a blast yesterday at @ P.L.U. Scrimmage. Great experience meeting some of the College Coaches and starting to build a great relationship with them. S/O to @coachmatsumoto @football_abes and all our Coaching staff for the opportunity. @CoachPeteUW @MalloeMalloe @BeavRecruiting pic.twitter.com/cKw2WxrJka — Tapuloa Tha Hulk Tusi Jr (@tusi_jr) June 17, 2019

Chris Petersen is featured at No. 1 in CBS’s ranking of the Pac-12’s best college football coaches:

Given what he’s done at both Washington and Boise State, it’s tough to argue for anyone other than Petersen at No. 1. For that matter, I’d say he’s proven to be a top-five coach in all of college football with six conference titles, including two at Washington, and a College Football Playoff appearance. His resume speaks for itself.

Kelsey Plum brought the heat on Friday night.

.@Kelseyplum10 got it done on both ends of the floor last night with

19 PTS | 6 REB | 3 STL and 1 BLK #DoubleDown ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/mVNve7tMSo — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 15, 2019

Scott Hanson writes about Chris Williams, who at one point was ranked the No. 1 amateur golfer in the world while attending UW in 2013. Now, he’s decided to give up the professional game, seemingly for good.

In honor of Father’s Day, the Pac-12 Networks produced a video of its athletes talking about the impacts their fathers have made on their lives.

Happy Father's Day to all of you dad's out there, especially to you Dawg Father's You're allowed unlimited dad jokes today!!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/B2aSgmE6Gz — Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) June 16, 2019

Happy graduation to this group of ballers!

Thank you for everything you have given to this program over the past four years. #UWGrad19 // #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/vAkzEoowIi — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 15, 2019