Recruiting Roundup: Taking a Guess at the Next to #Woof

The Huskies landed one of the more important pieces of their class on Friday when 4-star offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten from Valor Christian HS, CO committed to UW over a ton of big-time schools around the country. The Huskies are off to a fast offensive recruiting start, as all six of their 2020 commits are on the offensive side of the ball. With a huge recruiting weekend coming up (Rising Stars camp, first Dawg Camp, and their recruiting BBQ), I figured it would be a good time to look at who might be the next to commit to the 2020 class:

Four-star offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA has been a Husky lean for quite some time, and I think he will pull the trigger next weekend. With offers from around the country including Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Stanford, Hatchett has been hesitant (as he should be) to commit until he checked out all of the major programs that have offered him. Rated as the 196th best player and seventh best guard in the country (by 247sports), Hatchett is a big-time offensive lineman that the Huskies would love to add to their roster. It sounds like Hatchett is coming down for the Dirt Dawgs Camp and the recruiting BBQ and I am predicting he commits next weekend. Here is a look at his highlights:

Four-star running back Sam Adams from Eastside Catholic HS, WA has been a Husky lean for quite some time as well. Rated as the 105th best player and 11th best running back in the nation, Adams is an explosive runner who can score from anywhere on the field. With offers from Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, and Texas A&M and several other national programs, Adams can pretty much choose where he wants to play. The Huskies are going to bring in two running backs in the 2020 class and with one already in the fold (Jay’Veon Sunday), the Huskies are hoping to wrap up their running back recruiting soon. Adams would be a perfect complement to Sunday with the way he runs. It sounds like Adams is going to visit Ohio State next weekend and I predict he will commit to UW shortly after he comes back from that visit. He is visiting Columbus with his teammate Gee Scott, but it sounds like he wants—and his family wants him—to stay home and play at UW. Here is a look at his highlights:

Four-star defensive back Jacobe Covington from Saguaro HS, AZ was on campus last weekend for his official visit. By all accounts it sounds like UW knocked it out of the park for him and have pushed past Oklahoma as the leader for his services. With offers from the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Texas A&M, Covington is a big-time defensive back who would be a great addition to Jimmy Lake’s DBU room. Listed at 6’1” and around 193 pounds, Covington has the size that Lake is looking for in his corners. 247sports rates Covington as their 234th best player and 17th best cornerback in the nation. I have heard some rumblings that Covington may shut down his recruiting and commit to UW, and I am predicting that will happen in the next few weeks. Here is a look at his highlights:

Lastly, I believe that UW will land 3-star defensive back teammates Makell Esteen and Elijah Jackson from Lawndale HS, CA. Both players visited UW last weekend officially and both have stated that they want to commit before their season starts. Esteen is rated by 247sports as the 409th best player and 31st best safety, while Jackson is rated as the 545th best player and 47th best corner in the country. Both players have offers from around the Pac-12 and would be big-time pickups for the Huskies. I think both will commit to UW in the coming weeks. Here is a look at their highlights:

I would not be surprised if the Huskies were able to get some other players to commit next weekend—namely 4-star wideout Jalen McMillan from San Joaquin HS, CA and 4-star defensive back Ayden Hector—but both players sound like they may wait a little longer until they commit. Some guys may also receive offers after they camp (such as 3-star linebacker Carson Bruener from Redmond HS, WA), and may pull the trigger after they get offered, but for now I am sticking with my predictions above. I will try to assemble a visitors’ recap next weekend, and if there is any breaking news as always follow me @asieverkropp. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

Feel free to let me know in the comments who you think is the next to commit to the Huskies.