Recruiting Roundup: Husky Targets Narrow Their Lists and Schedule Official Visits

Husky coaches have been out on the road for most of the month of May checking out some of their top recruits and extending a few offers. In the coming weeks it sounds like there will be official visits from some of these players. Here is a look at who they are:

Four-star tackle Roger Rosengarten from Valor Christian HS, CO recently narrowed his list of suitors to UW and Oregon, and has scheduled official visits to both schools. He plans to commit shortly after his visits. Listed at 6’7” and around 275 pounds, Rosengarten is rated by 247sports as the 11th best tackle in the nation and second best player in Colorado. The Huskies will take at least one offensive tackle in this class, and possibly a second depending on who is still on their board. With offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, and a host of other schools, UW did a great job getting into his top two and they hope they can close him out after his official visit. Most analysts believe he is a lean to Oregon, but I would not be surprised if UW were able to land him after his official (he is scheduled to visit UO next weekend and UW the following).

❗️FINAL 2❗️ Thank you to all of the coaches that have taken the time to recruit me! Official visits have been scheduled! Stay tuned for Commitment! @GoValorFootball @valorsportsnet @CHSAA @CHSAANow pic.twitter.com/GwYfLXscyC — Roger Rosengarten (@roger_73r) May 25, 2019

Three-star tight end Kole Taylor from Grand Junction HS, CO was recently offered by UW. The Huskies were somewhat late to offer Taylor, but he recently included UW in his top four due to the Huskies’ recent success of having tight ends drafted into the league. 247sports has Taylor rated as the 13th best tight end in the 2020 class. Listed at 6’6” and around 225 pounds, Taylor holds offers from the likes of LSU, Penn State, Michigan, and Oregon. The Huskies need a second tight end in the 2020 class after not taking one in the 2019 class. It sounds like he has scheduled a visit to Montlake for the 7th of June (he is also visiting LSU and Penn State afterwards). With his official visit being his first to Husky Stadium, I am not sure about the odds that the Huskies will land him, but prospects typically love their official visits to Husky Stadium. When you watch his film you can see that he is more of a receiver than blocker at this point, but when he catches the ball he can run pretty well for a tight end. Here is a look at his highlights:

A condensed version of my highlights. Full highlights in my bio @SixZeroStrength pic.twitter.com/xznnc3xMFy — Kole Taylor (@KoleTaylor3) December 11, 2018

Three-star defensive end Jake Shipley from Shadow Hills HS, CA is also working to schedule his official visit to UW in the coming weeks. UW recently made his top five list of schools along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, and ASU. Listed at 6’4” and around 240 pounds, the Huskies would love to land Shipley. When you watch his film you see a player who can cause penetration off the edge and disrupt both passing and running plays. It sounds like he will likely visit UW officially sometime in June. Here are a look at some of his highlights:

Three-star linebacker Cooper McDonald from Northwest HS, TX is another player who recently received a Husky offer after coaches were able to check him out. McDonald, who is listed at 6’3” and around 220 pounds, appears to be looking at Colorado and UW most heavily (he has official visits scheduled to both schools). 247sports doesn’t have McDonald rated very highly (he is listed as the 77th best outside linebacker in the class). When I watch his highlights I see some similarities to Tevis Bartlett, but he looks like he may be better in coverage then Tevis was. Here is a look at his highlights:

Husky coaches will be busy in the month of June with officials and their rising stars, 7-on-7, and Dirt Dawg camp. I wouldn’t be surprised if they landed at least 4-5 more commits before July.

