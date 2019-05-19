Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend A Few More 2020 Offers

On Friday the Huskies received some great news on the recruiting front when 3 star Athlete Sawyer Racanelli from Hopkinson HS, WA committed to UW. Racanelli became the 4th commitment in the class and pushed the ranking to the 42nd best class (UW has the 4th best class right now in the Pac 12). Most of the classes ahead of UW currently have several more commitments and I wouldn’t panic about where the class is ranked currently.

In their recruiting efforts Husky coaches have been busy stopping by high schools throughout the country and checking out players in the month of May. They have been watching prospects practice and train and also check out their transcripts.

One of the players that they have been keeping their eye on has been Roman Wilson, a 2020 4 star wideout out of St Louis HS, HI. Listed at 6’0” and around 175 pounds, Wilson recently tested well and blew up at a regional Opening event. Wilson was electronically timed at a 4.37 40 and had a 36.90 vertical at the event. Last year Wilson had 32 receptions for 803 yards and 7 touchdowns. UW coaches have been tracking Wilson for a few years and last year they were able to see him at their rising stars camp. The Huskies are looking to add a burner to their wide receiver corps (they have 2 more wideout spots left in the 2020 class) and Wilson has the speed that they are looking for. With offers from Cal, ASU, Michigan, and Oregon, the Huskies will have their work cut out for them in landing his commitment, but they do have connections to his school and a teammate on their roster (Faatui Tuitele). Here is a look at some of his highlights:

Thank God for all the things I able to accomplish..#racingtotheracks #JUNIORSZN pic.twitter.com/dmrMFNSr6I — Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) December 21, 2018

Husky coaches also extended an offer to 2020 4 star defensive back Jacobe Covington from Saguaro HS, AZ. Covington who is listed at 6’1” and around 195 pounds, Covington has a reported 18 offers including schools like Oklahoma, LSU, USC, Nebraska, Oregon, and Tennessee. Right now it looks like Covington is favoring Oklahoma with all of the 247sports crystal balls favoring them. However, his only official visit has been to Oklahoma so far, and if he does make it up to UW unofficially I would say they have a great shot at him (Byron Murphy who is also from Saguaro has been talking to him about UW recently). The Huskies are after some taller defensive backs and Covington definitely fits that mold. Here is a look at some of Covington’s highlights:

So far the Huskies have been very selective in who they have offered and they have offered only 61 players in the 2020 class. For comparison sake Oregon has offered 287 players, and WSU has offered 141 players. Stanford is the only school in the country who has offered less (they have offered 57 players). The Huskies will probably extend around 90-100 offers in the 2020 class and a few more offers will probably go out after their rising stars camp in June.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.