Recruiting Roundup: A Look At Who Might Be The Next 2020 Commitment

With spring right around the corner and spring recruiting visits beginning in a few weeks recruiting is really going to start heating up. The Huskies have extended 49 offers so far in the 2020 class, and it sounds like they are about to land a few upcoming commitments for the 2020 class (this spring when players visit campus and get a chance to sit down with the coaching staff). Here is a look at some of the prospects who could commit to UW this spring.

3 star tight end Mark Redman from Corona Del Mar HS, CA has really liked the Huskies for a while. Redman has recently been getting offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Ohio State and has really seen his recruiting stock rise. Listed at 6’6” and around 250 pounds Redman has ideal size for the tight end position. Redman is looking to visit UW in April and it looks like the Huskies are leading for his commitment right now. Based on his offers it looks like Redman is probably under rated right now and could see a huge jump in his ranking. Right now 247 sports has him rated as the 10th best tight end in the class. Here is a look at some of his highlights:

4 star offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA has visited UW multiple times along with several other schools to try and find the school that best fits him. Right now it looks like the main competition to UW for his services is Ohio State and Oklahoma. Listed at 6’5” and around 275 pounds the Huskies project Hatchett at offensive guard. Hatchett is expected to visit UW again this spring and it looks like UW is leading for his services. 247 sports rates Hatchett as a top 200 prospect in the country and 8th best guard in the country. Hatchett has stated he wants to commit before his senior year to the school he chooses. Here is a look at some of his highlights:

3 star quarterback Ethan Garbers from Coronda Del Mar HS, CA recently visited UW unofficially and holds offers from UCLA, Georgia, Miami, Utah, WSU, and UW. Garbers has been on a whirlwind tour visiting UW, WSU, Utah, and Colorado recently. UW looks to be in a good position with Garbers and it would not be surprising if UW lands his commitment this spring. Listed at 6’2” and around 200 pounds Garbers has pretty good attributes for the position but the one thing that stands out is his accuracy. Coach Pete really looks for accurate quarterbacks and Garbers would fit that mold. Getting a quarterback to commit early definetly helps jump start the recruiting class, especially on the offensive side of the ball. 247 sports has him rated as the 41st best pro style quarterback in the class (which is probably a little low looking at his offer list). Here are some of the highlights of Garbers in action:

There are a few other candidates that could be early commitments for the Huskies including 4 star cornerback Ayden Hector from Eastside Catholic, 4 star running back Sam Adams from Eastside Catholic, and 4 star wideout Jalen McMillan from San Joaquian Memorial HS, CA. All of these guys will visit UW in the coming weeks and if the visits go well could end up Dawgs.

The Huskies look to be in good shape with a lot of their top prospects and it wouldn’t be surprising to see if they landed a handful of commitments prior to their rising stars camp in June.

