The No. 11 Washington Huskies welcome the No. 20 BYU Cougars to Husky Stadium this evening for the first game between the teams since the 2013 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, which the Dawgs won 31–16 in the final game before the start of Chris Petersen’s tenure. Kalani Sitake vaulted his team into the rankings on the strength of BYU’s 24–21 road victory over then-No. 6 Wisconsin, with an offense centered on the production of running back Squally Canada, whose five rushing touchdowns on the year ranks 12th in the nation. The betting line for today’s game is set at Washington -17.5 while the over/under sits at 47.0, meaning that bettors have predicted a final score of Washington 32, BYU 15.

