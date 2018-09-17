ProDawgs Week 2: Perkins, Foster bright spots in lackluster week

Week 1 MNF:

Marcus Peters and Cory Littleton had their hands all over the Rams' comeback win against the Raiders. Littleton had 13 tackles and an interception, while Peters had a pick-six -- the ensuing celebration drawing him a hefty fine.

Littleton and Peters didn't accumulate much stats defensively in LA's week 2 rout of Arizona.

Jermaine Kearse sat out the Jets' MNF opener at Detroit due to an abdomen injury. He returned in week 2, but made just one catch — for -1 yard — in NYJ's loss to the Dolphins.

Week 2

Joshua Perkins had the best game of his career receiving, catching 4 passes for 57 yards while lining up as both a tight end and slot receiver.

Sidney Jones didn’t have any stats, but played solidly as a slot corner in Philadelphia’s loss to Tampa Bay. With the struggles of starting corner Jalen Mills, Jones could be moved outside in the future.

Mason Foster was a bright spot in Washington’s ugly loss to Indianapolis, recording a team-high 11 tackles.

Dante Pettis hauled in a 35-yard pass in San Francisco's win over the Lions.

Budda Baker had six tackles for the Cardinals.

Desmond Trufant had three tackles, but dropped a potential interception when a blitz from the Falcons forced a bad throw from Cam Newton.

Marvin Hall caught just his third career NFL pass, a 30-yard strike from Matt Ryan.

Shaq Thompson struggled in Carolina's loss to Atlanta, registering just two tackles as the Panthers' linebackers were victimized by play-action from Matt Ryan.

Texans offensive lineman Senio Kelemete followed up a strong week 1 performance with a lackluster one in Houston's loss to Tennessee.

Danny Shelton played 26 snaps for the Patriots, registering four tackles and one QB hurry in the loss to Jacksonville.

Kevin King made three tackles against the Vikings, but left with a groin injury early in the second half and did not return.

Vita Vea is still out for the Buccaneers. He's lost about 15 pounds as he tries to get in game shape.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins caught three passes for 23 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown.

John Ross caught just one pass for 8 yards in Cincinnati's win over Baltimore.

Seahawks TE Will Dissly will look to build on his record-setting debut tonight when Seattle visits Chicago on MNF (5:15, ESPN).