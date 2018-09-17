Washington vs. Utah Full Game Broadcast
The Seattle Times — What we learned from the UW Huskies’ 21-7 victory at Utah
Adam Jude examines the lessons Huskies fans took away from their road victory over Utah, and concludes that Myles Gaskin and Ben Burr-Kirven shined, Jake Browning was mostly good (aside from one extremely notable interception), and that the offensive line is pretty far behind where we expected them to be at this point.
The Seattle Times — No debating: Washington’s defense saved the Huskies’ offense at Utah
Matt Calkins says that the Death Row defense’s showing against Utah solidified their claim as the best in the Pac-12, in no small part thanks to the highlight reel hits we saw Byron Murphy and JoJo McIntosh repeatedly lay onto Utah wide receiver Britain Covey.
The Athletic — Final thoughts on Washington’s physical victory at Utah
Christian Caple dissects Washington’s first conference victory of the season, and writes about the state of the running game, UW’s magnificent defensive play following Browning’s interception, and the status of the curiously lightly-used Salvon Ahmed, among other topics.
The Athletic — Mandel’s Top 10: Four from the SEC, two from the Sooner State
Stewart Mandel ranks the Dawgs No. 8 (just ahead of No. 9 Stanford):
The Huskies drew a tough early-season test at Utah and passed it with flying colors. Greg Gaines, Byron Murphy and the rest of the Huskies’ stout defense held Utah to 3.8 yards per play in a 21-7 win. RB Myles Gaskin carried 30 times for 143 yards against a tough Utah run defense. Washington remains at worst the Pac-12 co-favorite.
SB Nation — North Texas explains the (amazingly elaborate) FAKE FAIR CATCH touchdown trick
Now THAT'S a perfectly executed trick play #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/YR3pKyyDaH— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2018
Alex Kirshner reached out to North Texas’ special teams coordinator and punt returner for the inside scoop on how they pulled off the most bananas play of the young 2018 season. It’s a fascinating look at the choreography that goes into pulling off a crazy stunt like this one.
Dots
- According to UW’s participation chart, no true freshmen played in Saturday’s game against Utah.
- The Husky Honks didn’t spare any criticism of Tyler Huntley in their Utah postgame show. Over at Podcast Ain’t Played Nobody and The Solid Verbal, both shows touch on what we learned from Washington’s performance against the Utes.
- Washington remains at No. 10 in the newly released AP poll, while upcoming opponent Arizona State fell out of the rankings after losing on the road to San Diego State. (The Huskies are listed as early 17.5-point favorites over the Sun Devils.)
- The Dawgs are at No. 12 in Paul Myerberg’s weekly ranking of every FBS program, and fall in the “a few more after that” category of George Schroeder’s playoff projections.
- Andy Staples says that Clay Helton’s standing at USC mirrors that of Jim McElwain before he was fired from Florida, but adds the caveat that Helton still has plenty of opportunities to turn his ship in the right direction before he gets the “Lane Kiffin on the tarmac” treatment.
- Women’s soccer: Huskies use a stifling defense in scoring a 5-0 victory over Seattle U
