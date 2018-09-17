 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Huskies Football Links: Savoring UW’s First Conference Win

The Dawgs are 1–0 in Pac-12 play, and are looking for revenge against an Arizona State program that helped spoil their 2017 ambitions.

By Ryan Priest

NCAA Football: Washington at Utah Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Washington vs. Utah Full Game Broadcast

The Seattle Times — What we learned from the UW Huskies’ 21-7 victory at Utah

Adam Jude examines the lessons Huskies fans took away from their road victory over Utah, and concludes that Myles Gaskin and Ben Burr-Kirven shined, Jake Browning was mostly good (aside from one extremely notable interception), and that the offensive line is pretty far behind where we expected them to be at this point.

The Seattle Times — No debating: Washington’s defense saved the Huskies’ offense at Utah

Matt Calkins says that the Death Row defense’s showing against Utah solidified their claim as the best in the Pac-12, in no small part thanks to the highlight reel hits we saw Byron Murphy and JoJo McIntosh repeatedly lay onto Utah wide receiver Britain Covey.

The Athletic — Final thoughts on Washington’s physical victory at Utah

Christian Caple dissects Washington’s first conference victory of the season, and writes about the state of the running game, UW’s magnificent defensive play following Browning’s interception, and the status of the curiously lightly-used Salvon Ahmed, among other topics.

The Athletic — Mandel’s Top 10: Four from the SEC, two from the Sooner State

Stewart Mandel ranks the Dawgs No. 8 (just ahead of No. 9 Stanford):

The Huskies drew a tough early-season test at Utah and passed it with flying colors. Greg Gaines, Byron Murphy and the rest of the Huskies’ stout defense held Utah to 3.8 yards per play in a 21-7 win. RB Myles Gaskin carried 30 times for 143 yards against a tough Utah run defense. Washington remains at worst the Pac-12 co-favorite.

SB Nation — North Texas explains the (amazingly elaborate) FAKE FAIR CATCH touchdown trick

Alex Kirshner reached out to North Texas’ special teams coordinator and punt returner for the inside scoop on how they pulled off the most bananas play of the young 2018 season. It’s a fascinating look at the choreography that goes into pulling off a crazy stunt like this one.

Dots

