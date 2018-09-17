Washington vs. Utah Full Game Broadcast

Adam Jude examines the lessons Huskies fans took away from their road victory over Utah, and concludes that Myles Gaskin and Ben Burr-Kirven shined, Jake Browning was mostly good (aside from one extremely notable interception), and that the offensive line is pretty far behind where we expected them to be at this point.

Matt Calkins says that the Death Row defense’s showing against Utah solidified their claim as the best in the Pac-12, in no small part thanks to the highlight reel hits we saw Byron Murphy and JoJo McIntosh repeatedly lay onto Utah wide receiver Britain Covey.

Christian Caple dissects Washington’s first conference victory of the season, and writes about the state of the running game, UW’s magnificent defensive play following Browning’s interception, and the status of the curiously lightly-used Salvon Ahmed, among other topics.

Stewart Mandel ranks the Dawgs No. 8 (just ahead of No. 9 Stanford):

The Huskies drew a tough early-season test at Utah and passed it with flying colors. Greg Gaines, Byron Murphy and the rest of the Huskies’ stout defense held Utah to 3.8 yards per play in a 21-7 win. RB Myles Gaskin carried 30 times for 143 yards against a tough Utah run defense. Washington remains at worst the Pac-12 co-favorite.

Alex Kirshner reached out to North Texas’ special teams coordinator and punt returner for the inside scoop on how they pulled off the most bananas play of the young 2018 season. It’s a fascinating look at the choreography that goes into pulling off a crazy stunt like this one.

Dots