 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Petersen named to Dodd Trophy watch list

New, 59 comments

If a recruit commits but Petersen doesn’t WOOF, did it really happen?

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: UCLA at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and subscribe to Ryan Priest’s lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, Washington coaches, and Washington athletics prospects. To the Dots!

  • The big news yesterday was the commitment (or lack thereof) of Asa Turner, the big 6’4” 4-star safety. But curiously, there was no Tweet from Turner himself or the typical WOOF from Coach Petersen - just a Tweet from his high school announcing his commitment, which was confirmed by recruiting guru Greg Biggins. Turner was reportedly down to UW and Notre Dame with a decision imminent. What exactly happened here nobody is too sure of, but reading the tea leaves tells me he’s probably heavily leaning towards UW.

  • Washington has a nice history of players from the Kitsap region - in fact 29 players from Kitsap high schools have lettered for the Dawgs. The Kitsap Sun details them here.

  • Big #72 ready to get healthy and have a huge senior year:

I gotta whole 'nother level I can tap into..

A post shared by Trey Adams (@treyadamz) on

  • Myles Gaskin will cement himself as a Husky Legend in the 2018 season:
  • Speaking of Mr. Gaskin, he’ll be a big part of this continued trend:

WOOF

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...