Dots: Petersen named to Dodd Trophy watch list

- The big news yesterday was the commitment (or lack thereof) of Asa Turner, the big 6’4” 4-star safety. But curiously, there was no Tweet from Turner himself or the typical WOOF from Coach Petersen - just a Tweet from his high school announcing his commitment, which was confirmed by recruiting guru Greg Biggins. Turner was reportedly down to UW and Notre Dame with a decision imminent. What exactly happened here nobody is too sure of, but reading the tea leaves tells me he’s probably heavily leaning towards UW.
- Moving on from the drama of recruiting...it shouldn’t come as a shock but Chris Petersen was named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy, given annually to the national coach of the year. Here’s the entire list.
- Dawgman reaches the top 3 of their top-30 countdown of Most Important Huskies. #1 won’t be controversial at all.
- Washington has a nice history of players from the Kitsap region - in fact 29 players from Kitsap high schools have lettered for the Dawgs. The Kitsap Sun details them here.
- U of A’s Wildcat Radio is making their through Pac-12 football previews and hosted Alex from the Dawg Pod to chat about the Huskies.
- Big #72 ready to get healthy and have a huge senior year:
- Myles Gaskin will cement himself as a Husky Legend in the 2018 season:
DID YOU KNOW THAT #Washington’s Myles Gaskin is the top returning Pac-12 football player in three 2017 statistical categories?— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) July 10, 2018
- Total touchdowns, 24
- Rushing touchdowns, 21
- Points per game, 11
Gaskin is also the No. 3 returning player nationally in each category. pic.twitter.com/3gCMKB7eFJ
- Speaking of Mr. Gaskin, he’ll be a big part of this continued trend:
Pac-12 Football - Points per game over the past 2 seasons— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) July 4, 2018
1. Washington, 39
2. Oregon, 35
3. WSU, 34
4. USC, 33
5. Arizona, 32
ASU, 32
Cal, 32
8. Utah, 30
9. Stanford, 29
UCLA, 29
11. Colorado, 28
12. OSU, 23
WOOF
