Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Host Several 4 Star Players

This last weekend saw several big time prospects in town on official visits to UW. Here is a look at who visited and where UW stands with each player:

4 star DB Cameron Williams out of Bakersfield HS, CA was on campus and enjoyed his time. He has offers from around the country including USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and UW. Right now it sounds like this is shaping up to be a UW and USC battle for the prior Oregon commit and a decision could come any day from him.

4 star defensive lineman Drake Jackson from Centennial HS, CA was also on campus. He also has offers from around the country including Nebraska, USC, Oregon, and UW. He enjoyed his time on campus but it is going to be tough to beat hometown USC for him. I would expect a commitment to come in the next few months from him.

OV #1: THE University of Washington #PURP1EREI9N ☔️ pic.twitter.com/4n0OLxa5Mo — Thee Drake Jackson (@The99Athlete) June 25, 2018

4 star athlete and defensive back Asa Turner out of Carlsbad, CA was in town with his family to check out UW. He currently has offers from the likes of Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, and UW. He is down to Notre Dame, USC, and UW after visits to all three schools. He will make his decision shortly and sign with a school in December. I like UW’s chances with him.

Great OV to the University of Washington! #OKG pic.twitter.com/tIqFrvDC2s — Jacob Asa Turner (@asaturner20) June 24, 2018

3 star defensive end Colt Ellison from Aledo HS, TX was also in town this last weekend. He has offers from Notre Dame, TCU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, and UW. Although he had a great trip to UW I think it will be difficult for UW to reel him in with so many options closer to home. The Husky coaches however have made him a priority and he is expected to announce in the next several weeks his decision.

Also on an unofficial visit was 3 star offensive tackle Troy Fautanu out of Liberty HS, NV. He has offers from among USC, UCLA, Utah, and UW. Fautanu is a bit of a project at offensive tackle but at 6’4” and well over 260 pounds the Husky coaches have seen the athleticism that they look for at offensive tackle. Fautanu isn’t close to deciding but I would expect all of the schools I listed as being under heavy consideration.

Lastly, the Opening is this weekend which consists of several practices, events, and a bunch of 7 on 7 games. The Huskies will have 2 commits participating in offensive tackle Nathaniel Kalepo, and quarterback Dylan Morris. Both are on Team Hype and you can follow the event on twitter here.

