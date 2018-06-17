Recruiting Roundup: Next Weekend Is Setting Up To Be A Big Weekend For UW

This week has been a fruitful week for Husky football recruiting with 2 commitments coming from Miki Ah You and Alphonzo Tuputala which puts the class at 10 players currently. The class is ranked in the top 25 by most sites and should end up in the top 25 when it is all said and done. It sounds like the class will be around 20-22 players so the Huskies are about half full for the 2019 cycle.

Next weekend the Husky coaches will be hosting their first round of official visits and there are a few bigtime targets coming to town:

3 star wide receiver Kennedy Lewis from Melissa HS, TX who has offers from Texas, TCU, Nebraska, and several others. He is a bigger wide receiver who is listed at a reported 6’3” and around 190 pounds. He was offered after Matt Lubick saw him at a camp down in Texas recently and this will be his first trip to UW.

4 star defensive back Cameron Williams out of Bakersfield HS, CA who has offers from Oregon, USC, UW and several others. He is a physical defensive back that would be slotted to play safety for the Huskies if he were to commit to them. It sounds like it will be a UW and USC battle.

4 star defensive lineman Drake Jackson from Centennial HS, CA who holds offers from Oregon, USC, UW and several other schools. He is a bigtime defensive lineman who has the ability to disrupt the pocket. This also looks to be a UW and USC battle and the visit next weekend is his first to UW.

3 star defensive end Colt Ellison out of Aledo HS, Texas who holds offers from among Notre Dame, TCU, Tennessee, and UW. He is an edge player who can rush the passer and is very physical on the edge. Most experts expect him to stay closer to home, but he is visiting UW for the first time next weekend.

