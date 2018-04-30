UW Dawg Pound — 2018 NFL Draft: How to Watch and Open Thread
The Daily — UW baseball walks off to split doubleheader, take series from WSU
According to author Andy Yamashita, Washington’s win Friday night over the Cougs gave the Dawgs their first series win over WSU since 2015, and represented head coach Lindsay Meggs’ 250th career victory. Washington next plays Seattle University tomorrow afternoon before heading to the Grand Canyon State for a three-game road series beginning Friday against Arizona State.
The Seattle Times — UW softball, No. 1 in the nation 2 weeks ago, suffers 6th straight loss as Oregon completes sweep
One thing that’s inarguably true about this year’s Husky softball team is that they’re all about long streaks: After winning 28 consecutive games to start the season, the Dawgs are now mired in an awful chain of losses that has all but eliminated them from winning the Pac-12 regular-season title.
The Athletic — State of the Program: Oregon State football
Chantel Jennings takes a deep dive into Jonathan Smith’s program, concluding that:
For Oregon State this fall, “success” isn’t going to be defined by a win total, statistic or number. The coaches want to see — as cliché as it sounds — improvement on a weekly basis, a desire to get better and players grasping the concepts of their new offense and defense. It might not seem like much, but after the disappointments in Corvallis over the past few years, those alone could be considered big wins for the Beavers.
Other Dots
- The Huskies have offered Darien Chase, a 2019 four-star receiver from Vancouver, Wash., and the No. 2 player in the state. Check out his high school highlight film on Hudl.
- For the first time since the release of NCAA Football 14, we have a college football video game to look forward to playing.
