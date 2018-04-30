 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Huskies Football Links: Recapping last weekend’s NFL Draft

Five Dawg alumni were selected in the draft for the second consecutive year, including first-round selection (12th overall) Vita Vea.

By Ryan Priest
2018 NFL Draft Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

UW Dawg Pound — 2018 NFL Draft: How to Watch and Open Thread

Here, you’ll find a handy collection of all of our pre-draft coverage, as well as the real-time reactions of our commenters to the news of Washington’s five draft picks between Thursday and Saturday. In addition, we’ve included some of the weekend’s highlights below.

The Daily — UW baseball walks off to split doubleheader, take series from WSU

According to author Andy Yamashita, Washington’s win Friday night over the Cougs gave the Dawgs their first series win over WSU since 2015, and represented head coach Lindsay Meggs’ 250th career victory. Washington next plays Seattle University tomorrow afternoon before heading to the Grand Canyon State for a three-game road series beginning Friday against Arizona State.

The Seattle Times — UW softball, No. 1 in the nation 2 weeks ago, suffers 6th straight loss as Oregon completes sweep

One thing that’s inarguably true about this year’s Husky softball team is that they’re all about long streaks: After winning 28 consecutive games to start the season, the Dawgs are now mired in an awful chain of losses that has all but eliminated them from winning the Pac-12 regular-season title.

The Athletic — State of the Program: Oregon State football

Chantel Jennings takes a deep dive into Jonathan Smith’s program, concluding that:

For Oregon State this fall, “success” isn’t going to be defined by a win total, statistic or number. The coaches want to see — as cliché as it sounds — improvement on a weekly basis, a desire to get better and players grasping the concepts of their new offense and defense. It might not seem like much, but after the disappointments in Corvallis over the past few years, those alone could be considered big wins for the Beavers.

Other Dots

