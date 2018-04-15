Recruiting Roundup: 2019 Prospects Making Their Way Up To UW

Husky coaches have been not only busy with spring practices, but they have also been hosting some of their top prospects for the 2019 class. Here is a look at a few of the players who have made their way up to UW (not an exhaustive list):

On the offensive side of the ball, current Husky 4 star commits Dylan Morris and Nathaniel Kalepo have been frequent visitors on campus. Kalepo in particular has been on campus to bond with and recruit other recruits.

4 star running back Zach Charbonnet out of Westlake HS, CA is visiting campus this weekend. He has offers from LSU, USC, Michigan, and UW.

4 star tight end Jude Wolfe out of St John Bosco HS, CA joined Charbonnet on campus this weekend. He has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and UW.

Last weekend the Huskies hosted 4 star offensive guard E.J. Ndoma-Ogar out of Allen HS, TX. Ndoma-Ogar holds offers from almost all major powers but here are a few of them: Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, and UW.

You don't have to wait three days for the networks to figure out that EJ Ndoma-Ogar visited UW last week, I wrote a full report yesterday on the trip https://t.co/eqhjWt7sJj — Ruthanna Robbins (@RuthJRobbins) April 13, 2018

On the defensive side is Daniel Heimuli, a 4 star inside linebacker who has offers from LSU, USC, and UW. He was joined by his teammate out of Menlo Atherton HS, CA 3 star defensive tackle Noa Ngalu, who has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, and UW. Both have been to Montlake twice so far this spring.

Two national recruits going at it on the sticks. @DanielHeimuli @Kalepo206 Very humble and hard working young men. @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/q39wS5YnFn — Kolo Uhila (@kolo94303) April 13, 2018

Jacob Bandes, a 4 star defensive tackle out of Pittsburgh HS, CA who has offers from Cal, Oregon, and UW, was on campus and he really likes UW.

3 star defensive end Bralen Trice out of Sandra Day O'Connor HS, AZ made his first trek to UW. He has offers from among UCLA, Oregon, and UW.

The Huskies currently have 6 commits and are ranked first in the Pac-12. They will take anywhere between 20-25 players in this next class depending on attrition, graduation, and early NFL entrants.