Wednesday Dots: Spring Football

Football Dots
We aren’t the only ones who have been previewing the football team with the start of Spring Football. Here’s a heaping of football content from the last few days from a variety of sources.
Spring Ball #1 - Tomorrow!#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/rWLJWomLk5— Coach Petersen (@CoachPeteUW) March 27, 2018
- Adam Jude at the Seattle Times previews the defense and who might be able to take over for Keishawn Bierria as the alpha dog.
- He also examines the changed dynamic between new defensive play caller Jimmy Lake and Pete Kwiatkowski.
- Ryan Clark at the Tacoma News Tribune gives his thoughts about who is going to be the backup behind Jake Browning in a stacked QB room.
- He also looked at the running backs with a dynamic one-two punch in Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.
- Finally, his offensive previews continue with the deep and talented Husky offensive line.
- With the start of Spring Ball, Jon Wilner finally got the chance to preview what should be the pre-season favorites in the Pac-12.
- Dawgman has been putting out positional preview podcasts and articles over the last week and you can find the archive here. The most recent podcast looks at the defensive backs which has a chance to be one of the best groups in the country.
- Dawgman ($) also looks at 5 breakout candidates to watch for the Spring.
#BuiltForLife— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 28, 2018
The Dawgs finished the winter quarter with a 3.03 team GPA.#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/PNey9uUpFX
Basketball Dots
- Markelle Fultz made his return to the NBA on Monday night after missing 68 games with...whatever was going on with him. He finished with 10 points and 8 assists in 14 minutes.
- Carlos Johnson became the first Husky player to transfer following the end of the regular season. To make the recruiting numbers work there will probably be at least one more.
NEWS: Carlos Johnson has elected to transfer.— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) March 27, 2018
From Coach Hop: “Carlos has been an integral part of our program while also showing excellent leadership. We wish him the best of luck and know he will also be part of the Husky family.”
- Somehow I missed that UW will be participating in the inaugural Vancouver Classic as their main non-conference tournament next season which will include Texas A&M and Minnesota.
Other Dots
Undefeated over the weekend @UW_MTennis' Mitch Stewart earns Pac-12 Player of the Week. #GoHuskies— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 27, 2018
>> https://t.co/qsE53qimxy pic.twitter.com/99fNCdCcr4
Tradition.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 27, 2018
Full sights from the 117th @UW_Rowing Class Day. #GoHuskies
>> https://t.co/PnsSPVCwor pic.twitter.com/VajSn9b79V
Husky student-athletes set a new department record in Winter 2018, with 21 teams above a 3.0 GPA.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 27, 2018
Go behind the numbers via #UWDataPoints.
>> https://t.co/0ywNowxsoJ pic.twitter.com/D6NFH7veMm
Loading comments...