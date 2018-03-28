 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Spring Football

It’s finally here folks

By Max Vrooman
Idaho State v Washington Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Football Dots

We aren’t the only ones who have been previewing the football team with the start of Spring Football. Here’s a heaping of football content from the last few days from a variety of sources.

  • Adam Jude at the Seattle Times previews the defense and who might be able to take over for Keishawn Bierria as the alpha dog.
  • He also examines the changed dynamic between new defensive play caller Jimmy Lake and Pete Kwiatkowski.
  • Ryan Clark at the Tacoma News Tribune gives his thoughts about who is going to be the backup behind Jake Browning in a stacked QB room.
  • He also looked at the running backs with a dynamic one-two punch in Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.
  • Finally, his offensive previews continue with the deep and talented Husky offensive line.
  • With the start of Spring Ball, Jon Wilner finally got the chance to preview what should be the pre-season favorites in the Pac-12.
  • Dawgman has been putting out positional preview podcasts and articles over the last week and you can find the archive here. The most recent podcast looks at the defensive backs which has a chance to be one of the best groups in the country.
  • Dawgman ($) also looks at 5 breakout candidates to watch for the Spring.

Basketball Dots

  • Markelle Fultz made his return to the NBA on Monday night after missing 68 games with...whatever was going on with him. He finished with 10 points and 8 assists in 14 minutes.
  • Carlos Johnson became the first Husky player to transfer following the end of the regular season. To make the recruiting numbers work there will probably be at least one more.
  • Somehow I missed that UW will be participating in the inaugural Vancouver Classic as their main non-conference tournament next season which will include Texas A&M and Minnesota.

Other Dots

