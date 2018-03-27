Recruiting Roundup: Several Prospects Are Visiting UW In The Coming Weeks

With spring practice starting tomorrow and a lot of recruits having their spring breaks Husky coaches are hosting some of their top prospects mostly on unofficials. Here is a look at who is visiting (note this is not a list of every prospect just some to keep an eye on):

3 star cornerback Kamren Fabiculanan out of Westlake HS, CA who has offers from Oregon, ASU, Nebraska, and UW. He is a lengthy corner thats fits what the Huskies have been recruiting lately at the position.

4 star running back Sean Dollars out of Mater Dei HS, CA who has offers from UW, USC, Oregon, and several others. He is a dynamic running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield and would fit perfectly as a 2nd back in the 2019 class.

4 star cornerback Jeremiah Criddell out of Mater Dei HS, CA who has offers from USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, and UW. He is another tall cornerback that the Huskies are looking to bring into the fold.

3 star inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli out of Menlo Atherton HS, CA who has offers from USC, UW, LSU, and Oregon. The Huskies were the first school to offer him.

4 star tight end Jude Wolfe out of St. John Bosco, HS, CA who has offers from Alabama, USC, Ohio State, and UW along with a bunch of other offers. The Huskies were in on him early and are battling some bigtime programs for his services.

4 star wideout Joe Ngata out of Folsom HS, CA who holds offers from Alabama, USC, Clemson, and UW. The Huskies are considered a leader for him and with his brother already on the team (linebacker Ariel Ngata) you would figure they have a great shot at landing him.

3 star defensive Bralen Trice out of Sandra Day O'Connor HS, AZ who holds offers from Arizona, Oregon, and UW. He is a relative sleeper who was offered by the Huskies recently.

3 star defensive tackle Noa Ngalu out of Atherton Menlo HS, CA who holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, and UW.

4 star defensive tackle Jacob Bandes out of Pittsburgh HS, CA who holds offers from UCLA, Cal, Oregon, and UW. He is a bigtime defensive lineman that the Huskies are doing well with.

There should be a few commits that come this spring after kids visit UW and get a chance to talk to the coaches.

