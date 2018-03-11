A Look at the Recruiting Targets for Defense in 2019

After a stellar 2018 recruiting class, the Huskies are poised to once again bring in some top-notch defensive recruits. So far the Huskies have offered 27 defensive prospects (counting who is being recruited on defense). The list below is not comprehensive, but rather a list of who I think the Huskies have the best shot at reeling in:

At defensive tackle the Huskies have offered and are heavily recruiting 4 star prospects Jacob Bandes of Pittsburg, CA, and Faatui Tuitele of St Louis HS, HI, along with 3 star defensive tackles Sama Paama of Kaimuki HS, HI and Noa Ngalu out of Menlo-Atherton HS, CA. More than likely they will try and take two defensive tackles in the 2019 class. Here are some of Sama's highlights:

At defensive end the Huskies have offered Stephon Wright, a 4 star from Cathedral HS, CA. They are also trying to get a visit from 5 star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oaks Christian HS, CA (he is listed as the #1 prospect at his position). Two other players that the Huskies have offered and are recruiting are 4 star Joshua Pakola of St. Francis HS, CA and 3 star Bralen Trice of Sandra Day O’Connor HS, AZ. The Huskies definitely need to get a premier pass rusher in the 2019 class. Here are some of Stephon's highlights:

At linebacker the Huskies have offered 4 star Maninoa Tufono of Punahou HS, HI (his dad played for the Dawgs). The Huskies were also the first to offer 4 star Daniel Heimuli of Menlo-Atherton HS, CA. The Huskies are also after are 5 star Henry To’oto’o of De La Salle HS, CA and 4 star Ralen Goforth out of St. John Bosco HS, CA. It sounds like the staff will take at least one inside backer and at least one outside linebacker. Here are some of Maninoa's highlights:

At defensive back the Huskies are in the mix for several highly recruited prospects including 4 star corners Jeremiah Criddell of Mater Dei HS, CA and Mykael Wright of Valencia HS, CA. They also offered 3 star cornerback Kamren Fabiculanan of Westlake HS, CA. At safety the Huskies have offered Noa Pola-Gates from Williams Field HS, AZ and Kejuan Markham from Long Beach Poly HS, CA. Both players are 4 star recruits. The Huskies will likely take one corner and at least one safety. Here are some of Jeremiah's highlights:

Here is a full list of who the staff has offered so far.