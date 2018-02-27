Talking UW With A Bigtime Defensive Back Recruit

Recently I had a chance to talk with 4 star defensive back Jeremiah Criddell out of Mater Dei HS, CA (he recently transferred from Rancho Cucamonga HS, CA). He holds offers from USC, Oregon, Alabama, and UW.

Hey Jeremiah-

Thanks for taking some time to talk to UWDawgpound and answer my questions.

When did UW start recruiting you and who at UW is recruiting you?

Udub started recruiting me at the end of my sophomore year in the spring and I am talking with the entire coaching staff.

How did you initially view UW and Coach Pete when they started recruiting you?

I talk to coach Peterson everyday we have a great relationship. I knew it was a big time school on the rise from the jump.

What did you think when you got the offer from UW?

When I first got offered I just felt so blessed.

Are you planning on visiting UW during the spring or summer?

Yes I am planning an official visit soon.

Which player do you try to emulate or are coaches saying you remind them of?

I emulate Budda Baker the most he made a big impact on the game and he brought that dog to the defense.

What are you looking for in a school when you make your decision?

I’m looking for a 2nd home. Somewhere I'm comfortable without football and people that care about me.

Again thanks for taking time out of your day to answer my questions.

He would be a bigtime pickup for the Huskies. Last year he attended the Rising Stars Camp, where he picked up his Husky offer. Here is his junior highlight reel:

