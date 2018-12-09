Recruiting Roundup: A Look At The Recruiting Board

The Husky 2019 is almost full prior to the early signing period with 19 commits. It is sounding more and more like the coaches may look to take a full clas (25 players). Here is a look at who is left on the board and the likelihood that they become a Husky:

4 star defensive lineman Laiatu Latu from Jesuit HS, CA is scheduled to officially visit next weekend. Latu, who is listed at 6’4” and around 240 pounds, is being recruited as a Buck by the Huskies. It sounds like Latu is down to UW and USC. UW has to like their chances with Latu, especially since they get his last visit. Right now I would say it’s 50% chance he becomes a Husky.

3 star wideout Kennedy Lewis from Melissa HS, TX who was offered by the Huskies earlier this year has just popped back on the Huskies board. Lewis committed to TCU in the spring but backed away from his commitment and is now looking at Baylor, UW, and Texas. He is listed at 6’3” and around 190 pounds with very good speed. He comes from a smaller high school which is one of the reasons he might be ranked a little low by recruiting services. UW will get his last visit next weekend and I would put their chances at him at 75% if he ends up visiting next weekend. Here is a look at his highlights:

4 star inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli from Menlo Atherton HS, CA has yet to officially visit Washington and might not until January (his team is playing a playoff game next weekend, and he was scheduled to visit Washington). UW has been thought to be the leader for Heimuli and UW really wanted to see if they could wrap him up prior to the early signing period. Heimuli is listed at 6’2” and around 225 pounds. He is a very instinctive linebacker with good speed and he is not afraid to lay the lumber. Schools like Alabama, USC, Oregon, LSU have offered him but in the end I think he ends up a Husky due to his relationship with Bob Gregory and one of his best friends already committed to UW (3 star defensive tackle Noa Ngalu). I would say UW has a 90% chance at landing him.

3 star tight end Kyle Patterson from Perry HS, AZ was recently offered by the Huskies after they watched him play. Patterson is listed at 6’6” and around 240 pounds. He currently has offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Air Force, Rice, and UW. He blocks pretty well and can catch the ball (he doesn’t look like a natural pass catcher), and he looks very similar to current Husky Drew Sample. With UW hosting him next weekend for an official I put their chances at landing him at around 80%. Here are some of his highlights:

4 star defensive back Trent McDuffie from St John Bosco HS, CA is set to make his commitment this next week. He is down to Stanford and UW and he was offered by the likes of Alabama, USC, LSU and other bigtime programs. McDuffie is listed at 5’10” and around 185 pounds. He had a breakout senior season and really skyrocketed up the rankings (he is listed by 247 sports as a top 100 player nationally). When you watch McDuffie’s tape you can see how instinctive he is and how good of speed he has. Coach Pete is scheduled to do an in-home visit this week and I think in the end McDuffie will end up a Husky. The Huskies probably have a 90% shot at landing McDuffie right now. Here is a look at his highlights:

4 star defensive lineman Stephon Wright out of Cathedral HS, CA has been torn on which school he wants to attend between ASU, and UW. He has visited both schools officially and is planning on signing on the 20th of December with the school he chooses. Wright is listed at 6’3” and around 260 pounds currently. Husky coaches are recruiting him to play a role similar to current Husky Jaylen Johnson. I would put the Huskies chances at landing Johnson at 50% right now. Coach Pete still has an in home visit with him which should go a long way in deterring where he ends up. Here is a look at his highlights:

The Huskies are still after a few other guys namely 5 star wideouts Kyle Ford from Orange Lutheran HS, CA and Bru McCoy from Mater Dei HS, CA. The Huskies would love to add either of these guys but both appear like they could be hard for the Huskies to land. The Huskies probably have the best chance at Ford (they probably have a 30-40% chance at him). McCoy seems destined to commit to USC. Ultimately UW is looking for 1 more wideout and will take the first guy to commit to them.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.