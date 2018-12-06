Recruiting Roundup: A Look At The Official Visitors This Weekend

This weekend there are 4 scheduled official visitors this weekend. All of the visitors are current Husky commits. Here is a look at who is heading to Husky Stadium:

4 star quarterback and current Husky commit Dylan Morris from Graham Kapowsin HS, WA is scheduled to be in town. Morris committed to UW Way back in the summer of last year over offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Cal, and Oregon State. He isn’t the biggest quarterback (he’s listed at 6’1” and around 200 pounds), but he has a good arm and also good accuracy. This last summer he competed in the Elite 11, and ended up making it all the way to the finals where he competed at the Opening. Here is a look at some of his highlights:

4 star running back Cameron Davis from Upland HS, CA committed to UW this spring. He committed to UW over offers from California, and Nevada at the time. After he committed to UW he had other schools come heavily after him including USC who offered him. Davis had a minor MCL injury recently but when he is healthy he has game breaking speed. He is listed at right around 6’0” and about 190 pounds. Here is a look at some of his highlights:

3 star wideout Taj Davis also comes from Upland HS, CA. He committed to UW shortly after he was offered. Listed at 6’2 and around 190 pounds Davis has good speed and size. He returns punts for his team which tells you how elusive he can be. When he committed he had offers from among Stanford, UCLA, Arizona, and Utah.

Lastly, 3 star Kicker Timothy Horn from Punahou HS, HI committed to UW this summer after he was offered. He committed over offers from Oregon, and Hawai’i. He has a pretty big leg and is ranked fairly highly by Chris Sailer. Sailer lists him as the 2nd best kicker in the 2019 class.

Those are all the guys who are scheduled to be on campus according to 247sports. Next weekend looks to be a huge weekend and I will post some names of the visitors as soon as I am able. As always you can follow me @asieverkropp.