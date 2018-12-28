 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Jake Browning set to play final game as a Husky

New, 217 comments

He says going out with a win is all that really matters

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Washington Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and subscribe to Ryan Priest’s lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, Washington coaches, and Washington athletics prospects. To the Dots!

Football Dots

“There’s nothing more special than the Rose Bowl”

.

Practice video:

.

A remarkable career:

.

Byron Murphy allowed 25 receptions on 48 targets:

.

It’s been way too long since there was a purple and gold “Washington” in the endzone at the Rose Bowl:

Retro Dot

2001 Rose Bowl

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...