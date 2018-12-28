If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and subscribe to Ryan Priest’s lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, Washington coaches, and Washington athletics prospects. To the Dots!

Football Dots

“There’s nothing more special than the Rose Bowl”

.

Lauren Kirschman from The News Tribune talked to UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan about the OSU defense, their tendency for giving up big plays, and all things trickery.

How will you remember Jake Browning? Adam Jude talked to Jen Cohen and Myles Gaskin about him. Let’s just say they’re both big fans.

Browning answered questions on the Rose Bowl, his relationship with Gaskin & his fear of heights in an interview recorded before the team left for So Cal.

“Jakelash” —Washington QB Jake Browning’s own term for Huskies fans who he thinks are tired of him after 4 years as the starter. “Sucks for them, ‘cause I’m still here.” pic.twitter.com/n9c7uIfvxy — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 27, 2018

Practice video:

.

A remarkable career:

One of the most mind-blowing career achievement stats no one’s talking about:



With 53 yards at the @rosebowlgame, @UW_Football’s Myles Gaskin would join Ron Dayne as the ONLY MAJOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS EVER to compile four 1,200-yard seasons.



Absolutely remarkable. @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/yyoyEBEfbz — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) December 28, 2018

If Myles Gaskin rushes for 100 yds in the @rosebowlgame, he will finish with THE 11TH MOST RUSHING YARDS IN THE HISTORY OF MAJOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL, according to official @NCAAStats.



He's already passed Archie Griffin. Herschel Walker and LaDanian Tomlinson are next. pic.twitter.com/jky2R2NiyO — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) December 28, 2018

.

Byron Murphy allowed 25 receptions on 48 targets:

Ohio State CB Shaun Wade allowed fewer than 50% of the passes thrown his way to be caught in 2018 pic.twitter.com/TuJAzOITO1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 28, 2018

.

It’s been way too long since there was a purple and gold “Washington” in the endzone at the Rose Bowl:

Retro Dot

2001 Rose Bowl