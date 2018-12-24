ProDawgs Week 16: Pro Bowl Littleton

Dante Pettis had 3 receptions for 21 yards before leaving with a knee injury in the second quarter of San Francisco's loss at Chicago.

Budda Baker had 4 tackles in Arizona's loss to the Rams.

Zeke Turner has started for the Cardinals all year on special teams, and could be getting a Pro Bowl invite for his efforts.

Cory Littleton has ridden a tremendous season to a Pro Bowl spot, but his LA Rams hope he's unavailable preparing for the Super Bowl a week later.

Marcus Peters got a $10K fine, but for an illegal hit, rather than his outburst with a fan last week.

Mason Foster recorded his first sack of the season with a takedown of Marcus Mariota.

Vita Vea got his third sack of the season in Tampa Bay's loss at Dallas.

Desmond Trufant had 7 tackles and helped hold the Carolina offense to just 10 points in the Falcons' win.

John Ross caught yet another short touchdown in Cincinnati's loss to Cleveland. Ross has only 20 receptions this year, but 7 have been for TDs.

After three straight weeks of being a healthy scratch, Danny Shelton returned to the active roster for the Patriots in their win over Buffalo, recording a pair of tackles and helping solidify what had recently been a porous run defense.

Jermaine Kearse had 4 catches for 55 yards before leaving with an Achilles injury in the Jets' OT loss to the Packers.

The Panthers placed Shaq Thompson on Injured Reserve earlier in the week.