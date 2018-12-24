Dot Dot Dawg: MBB First-Half Woes Continue

The Seattle Times — Huskies, Notre Dame will have to wait for decision from four-star safety Asa Turner
Adam Jude summarizes the latest news concerning Washington’s erstwhile committed defensive back, who has decided to push signing his letter of intent until the February signing day.
Click... pic.twitter.com/hvix8Jwu6z— Jacob Asa Turner (@asaturner20) December 23, 2018
The Seattle Times — Huskies turn it on in second half to thump Sacramento State 57-41
Percy Allen details how the Dawgs were able to overcome a lethargic 19-point performance in the first half to secure a 16-point victory Friday over the visiting Hornets.
The slow starts have been a disturbing pattern for Washington (8-4), which has trailed in seven of its 12 games.
In front of 6,888 at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies were stymied by a Sacramento State squad that left UW shooters open on the perimeter while building a fortress in the paint around all-conference forward Noah Dickerson, who was saddled with foul troubles and had a quiet 12 points.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, they went 0 for 11 on three-pointers in the first half.
The Athletic — Washington could sign ‘one or two or three’ more for 2019 class, and four-star LB Daniel Heimuli could be one
With the early signing period in the rear-view mirror, and the overwhelming majority of Washington’s 2019 recruiting class locked in to their letters of intent, Christian Caple examines the handful of highly-regarded prospects that remain in play for Washington to potentially sign. They include Heimuli, Asa Turner and Kyle Ford.
Dots
- Adam Jude has a fun story about Washington long snapper A.J. Carty’s relationship with Billy Joe Hobert and his Rose Bowl ring.
- Eric Single details some of the winners and losers of college football’s early signing period.
- Shawn Windsor of the Detroit Free Press shares some ideas of how to make college football’s myriad bowl games seem more important, which would ideally result in fewer draft-eligible players sitting them out.
- Charlie Strong is expected to absolutely clean house at South Florida, with as many as 11 player dismissals realistically becoming a reality soon.
- After coaching his final game in the Rose Bowl, Urban Meyer — who, may we remind you, was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for his role in the mishandling of information related to acts of domestic violence allegedly perpetrated by his former wide receivers coach Zach Smith — will teach a course at tOSU next year regarding the virtues of character and leadership. (Insert your own snarky comment here.)
