Dot Dot Dawg: MBB First-Half Woes Continue

Adam Jude summarizes the latest news concerning Washington’s erstwhile committed defensive back, who has decided to push signing his letter of intent until the February signing day.

Percy Allen details how the Dawgs were able to overcome a lethargic 19-point performance in the first half to secure a 16-point victory Friday over the visiting Hornets.

The slow starts have been a disturbing pattern for Washington (8-4), which has trailed in seven of its 12 games. In front of 6,888 at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies were stymied by a Sacramento State squad that left UW shooters open on the perimeter while building a fortress in the paint around all-conference forward Noah Dickerson, who was saddled with foul troubles and had a quiet 12 points. Unfortunately for the Huskies, they went 0 for 11 on three-pointers in the first half.

With the early signing period in the rear-view mirror, and the overwhelming majority of Washington’s 2019 recruiting class locked in to their letters of intent, Christian Caple examines the handful of highly-regarded prospects that remain in play for Washington to potentially sign. They include Heimuli, Asa Turner and Kyle Ford.

Dots