Recruiting Roundup: A Look At The Recruiting Board Heading Into The February Signing Period

After a successful first signing period in which the Huskies signed 20 players they are heading into the February signing day with a few spots left open. Here is a look at who may still be on the board for the Huskies:

4 star linebacker Daniel Heimuli from Menlo Atherton HS, CA has been a Husky lean for some time. If not for him having to reschedule his official visit to UW (due to the wildfires in California) he probably would have committed and signed with UW. Listed at 6’2” and 225 pounds, Hemuili is a bigtime inside linebacker who has offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Oregon, USC, and UW. He is scheduled to visit UW the weekend before the February signing day, which is a good sign he is more than likely Washington bound. Here are some of his highlight:

5 Star wideout Kyle Ford out of out of Orange Lutheran HS, CA has been looking at Uw heavily the last few months. He is one of the top wideouts in the 2019 class with schools like USC, and Oregon also after him. Ford tore his ACL, but he may be able to rehab and be able to play next year at some point. USC just hosted Ford on an official visit, but he didn’t sign or commit to them which some experts predicted. Ford is scheduled to commit at the Army All American Bowl, and right now it seems like this is a USC and UW battle. I would put my money on UW right now, but it is a close race with USC. His recruitment will be one to watch.

3 star tight end Kyle Patterson from Perry HS, AZ visited UW last weekend and by all accounts enjoyed his time on campus. He is scheduled to visit Air Force in the next couple of weeks and make his decision after that visit (his sister attends Air Force Academy). UCLA recently offered Patterson as well which may lead to him visiting but right now all signs point to him committing to UW if they still have room for him. Patterson is listed at 6’6” and around 240 pounds.

4 star safety Asa Turner from Carlsbad HS, CA who committed to UW back in June was set to sign with UW but backed of his signing when Notre Dame started applying pressure to make him re-think his commitment. Turner, who is listed at 6’4” and around 220 pounds has announced he will sign in February and decide between UW and Notre Dame. I am not sure who will win this battle right now, but I would assume that both schools will still recruit him all the way until he makes his final decision and ultimately signs.

There are a few other guys who are the board including Henry To’oto’o out of De La Salle HS, CA who visited UW earlier this season but he is looking hard at Alabama as well. Some other guys will probably show up on UW’s board at some point but a few of the guys listed above will probably wind up as Dawgs. If the Huskies can land a few of these top prospects they will more than likely finish with a top 15 class in the nation.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asievekropp.