Football Dots
- Adam Jude features 336 lb. Sam Paama, who at 17 years old will enroll in classes next spring at UW.
- The Huskies found themselves a kicker. Tim Horn booms 70-yard kickoffs and 55-yard field goals. Chris Petersen says finding a PK shouldn't be hard, but it is.
From January:
I am beyond grateful to say I am the Vegas XXXI kicking national champion. Thankful for the opportunity to compete and get better this weekend. @Chris_Sailer pic.twitter.com/YZXrAQn6o6— Timothy Horn (@the_timhorn) January 15, 2018
- With the marquee matchup of OSU’s offense vs UW’s defense grabbing most of the attention leading up to the Rose Bowl, Josh Kirshenbaum reminds us that Washington will have the ball sometimes too.
Going to Pasadena?
Join us at the Purple Reign Tailgate for all-you-can-eat gourmet food, handmade cocktails, exclusive #RoseBowl swag and more! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Gc9fFOatqs pic.twitter.com/w2yeOSgbdY— University of Washington (@UW) December 20, 2018
Shaq out, Qualls in (to practice squad):
Carolina placed LB Shaq Thompson on IR, promoted QB Kyle Allen and signed DT Elijah Qualls (PS)— RosterMon (@RosterMon) December 20, 2018
Long way to USC’s total:
Pac-12 Football - All-time 10-Win Seasons— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) December 21, 2018
1. USC, 28
2. ASU, 13
Washington, 13
4. Oregon, 10
5. UCLA, 9
Stanford, 9
7. Colorado, 8
8. Utah, 7
Cal, 7
10. WSU, 6
11. Arizona, 3
12. OSU, 2
How many will fulfill their potential?
Top-Rated Early Signee for Each Pac-12 Team per @247Sports (1/2)— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) December 20, 2018
.9976—Kayvon Thibodeaux, UO
.9780—Faatui Tuitele, UW
.9706—Sean Rhyan, UCLA
.9570—Elijah Higgins, Stan
.9615—Jayden Daniels, ASU
.9427—Jason Rodriguez, USC
Congrats Billy Joe:
Big News out of the Badlands! 1991 Natl Champion & Rose Bowl MVP, Billy Joe Hobert @billyjoehobert, takes over as SJH FRESHMAN HEAD COACH. The Stallions are exited to have the former @UW_Football QB and 9 year NFL Vet lead our young men. #NoBetterPlace #RFTB #BuiltAtTheBadlands pic.twitter.com/CXCLpUje9d— SJH Football (@sjhhsfootball) December 20, 2018
.
Basketball Dots
- Matisse Thybulle says the Huskies’ tough non-conference schedule will pay dividends later in the season.
- The Huskies host Sacramento State tonight at 6pm. The 7-4 Huskies are 7-1 against teams not rated in the Top 25.
.
UW Women crushed by title contender:
Updated game story with quotes: @UW_WBB loses to No. 4 Mississippi State 103-56.— Alec Dietz (@AlecDietz) December 21, 2018
"This game tonight doesn't define our entire preseason."https://t.co/3t6JyUhjNe
Amber Melgoza is in the gym an hour after @UW_WBB's loss to No. 4 Mississippi State getting up shots. She scored a season-low three points. pic.twitter.com/aieFWC6AVW— Alec Dietz (@AlecDietz) December 21, 2018
.
Retro Dot
Dawgs hoping for a repeat of this decision when it comes time for Asa Turner to pick:
