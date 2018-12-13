 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: ‘Crootin, and more Rose Bowl stuff

New, 3 comments

The Huskies land a huge DB commitment, plus more Rose Bowl previews.

By Jeff Gorman
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and subscribe to Ryan Priest’s lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, Washington coaches, and Washington athletics prospects. To the Dots!

Football Dots

  • As the Huskies look to finish strong with the 2019 recruiting class, Jimmy Lake landed yet another highly touted 4-star CB in Trent McDuffie. He was long thought a lock to Stanford. Here’s the story from Adam Jude.

  • Also from Jude on the recruiting front - can the Huskies land 5-star WR Kyle Ford? He’s a real difference maker and the type of play maker this offense needs. His commitment would likely push this class ahead of last years as the best ever at UW.

  • One possible edge the Huskies might have is the “who wants to be there more” factor. Are Ohio State players disappointed to not be in the Playoff? 247’s Bucknuts has the story.

  • Would like to see one of these featuring Myles Gaskin, but if this doesn’t get you excited about the Rose Bowl, nothing will.

  • Adam Jude’s Husky Headlines podcast:

Basketball Dots

  • Washington’s last chance to nab a big non conference win comes this Saturday when the Huskies face #13 Virginia Tech in Atlantic City. Percy Allen has the game preview.

More From UW Dawg Pound

This Article has a component height of 39. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...