Dots: ‘Crootin, and more Rose Bowl stuff

Football Dots
- As the Huskies look to finish strong with the 2019 recruiting class, Jimmy Lake landed yet another highly touted 4-star CB in Trent McDuffie. He was long thought a lock to Stanford. Here’s the story from Adam Jude.
- Also from Jude on the recruiting front - can the Huskies land 5-star WR Kyle Ford? He’s a real difference maker and the type of play maker this offense needs. His commitment would likely push this class ahead of last years as the best ever at UW.
- Recruiting never stops, and the coaches have already been hard at work on the 2020 class. One player who is favoring the Huskies is Arizona safety Lathom Ransom.
- Okay, I’ll admit I never knew this process existed, but Jake Browning has been “claimed” by the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders’ negotiations list. This essentially means that if he is available, Calgary gets the first chance to sign him. Jake’s NFL chances always seemed a long shot - will we see him on the frozen tundras of the CFL instead?
- Really cool story from The Athletic about a...what? A rebellion? ($)
- A brief history of the Rose Bowl, leading up to Ohio State - Washington.
- One possible edge the Huskies might have is the “who wants to be there more” factor. Are Ohio State players disappointed to not be in the Playoff? 247’s Bucknuts has the story.
- Ohio State DT Dre’mont Jones declared for the NFL draft but stated he will play in the Rose Bowl.
- Would like to see one of these featuring Myles Gaskin, but if this doesn’t get you excited about the Rose Bowl, nothing will.
- Adam Jude’s Husky Headlines podcast:
Basketball Dots
- Washington’s last chance to nab a big non conference win comes this Saturday when the Huskies face #13 Virginia Tech in Atlantic City. Percy Allen has the game preview.
- Former blue chip point guard Quade Green is transferring from Kentucky, and UW is a possible destination.
