Dot Dot Dawg: Rose Bowl Return for Myles Bryant

Adam Jude writes about Myles Bryant’s dear regard for the Rose Bowl, having attended more than a handful of games in the storied venue while growing up in Los Angeles.

There might be no one as excited as Bryant that the No. 9 Huskies are heading back to the Rose Bowl, a day before his 21st birthday. The junior defensive back, one of the most versatile and most valuable players in the Pac-12’s top-ranked defense, will get to spend Christmas at home with his family in Pasadena a week before the Huskies’ Jan. 1 matchup against No. 5 Ohio State.

After jumping out to a 58-38 lead with 13:21 left to play, the men’s basketball team scored just four points in the next 11:41 before pulling away in the game’s final two minutes. Matisse Thybulle didn’t mince his words diagnosing what caused the near collapse, saying “We thought the game was over. We kind of mailed it in.” In his analysis of the game, Percy Allen focuses his attention on what’s ailing Noah Dickerson, Dominic Green’s importance in powering the team’s offensive engine, and the effect Washington’s turnovers played in stalling what looked to be a runaway victory.

Bruce Feldman profiles Ryan Day, the once-and-future Ohio State head football coach who will take over the storied program following Urban Meyer’s final game coaching the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. In the article, Chip Kelly, who coached Day at the University of New Hampshire, says that Day reminds him of a former Oklahoma head coach:

“He reminds me personality-wise and in the way he does everything of Bob Stoops. They’ve got that intensity, and they’re also really big family guys. Sometimes you hear someone talk about how a coach is a big family guy and it might sound like they’re saying there’s something soft about them, but there’s nothing soft about Bob or Ryan. They both have this competitiveness, this intensity and this presence about them.”

Some very sad news to share this morning, as Rod Jones, one of the stars of Washington’s 1984 team that beat No. 2 Oklahoma in the Orange bowl, died Saturday of an apparent suicide. Jones had worked for the Washington athletic department for almost 20 years as an academic coordinator.

