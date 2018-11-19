ProDawgs Week 11: Ross is Boss

John Ross made a highlight-reel touchdown catch in the Bengals’ loss to Baltimore.

Mason Foster made a great play on a ball deflected by a teammate, locating it for a one-handed interception in Washington’s narrow loss to Houston.

Texans guard Senio Kelemete injured his ankle in the win, but is not expected to be out long.

Shaq Thompson made his biggest contribution for Carolina in a few weeks, recording 6 tackles in the narrow loss at Detroit.

Sunday was a disaster for many Eagles, including Sidney Jones, who was targeted repeatedly by the prolific New Orleans offense, then left the game after re-aggravating a hamstring injury.

Desmond Trufant made 5 tackles in Atlanta’s loss to Dallas, but more importantly, was strong in coverage against Amari Cooper, according to PFF

Keishawn Bierria tripled his career total with a pair of tackles in Denver’s loss to the Chargers.

Budda Baker was held out of Arizona’s loss to Oakland with a knee injury.

Cory Littleton and Marcus Peters take the field for the Rams tonight against the Chiefs.

Jermaine Kearse (Jets), Danny Shelton (Patriots), and Dante Pettis (49ers) were on bye.