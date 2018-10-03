 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: September MVP

Recognizing both starting ILBs as well as wrapping up the win over BYU and a new Husky WBB commitment

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Washington Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Adam Jude at the Seattle Times profiles Levi Onwuzurike, who got his first start last Saturday and figures to play an important role for the rest of the season.
  • Lauren Kirschman at the Tacoma News Tribune talks to Tevis Bartlett who wants to give back by pursuing a career in education.
  • The Daily does their version of Film Study by going in depth on Jake Browning’s surprising athletic rushing touchdown from last Saturday.
  • The Huskies are one of 9 teams that ESPN says are still alive in the hunt to win a national title.
  • ESPN also puts out their September MVPs for every top 25 team and give it to the team and conference leader in tackles.
  • The momentum in the 247 crystal balls has swung to Notre Dame for recent UW visitor and prime OLB target Bralen Trice. That includes a pick from Greg Biggins, who unfortunately basically never puts in a CB unless he’s heard directly from the recruit where they’re going.
  • It’s no surprise that several Huskies featured on PFF’s Pac-12 teams of the week after their dominant performance against BYU:

$ubscriber Only $ection of the Dot$

  • Blair Angulo at 247 has a trip recap from Husky commit Troy Fautanu, who took another unofficial visit to Washington this past weekend.
  • Scott Eklund at Dawgman has all of his thoughts on the goings-on around the rest of the Pac-12 from this weekend.

Basketball Dots

  • Coach Jodi Wynn got her third commitment in a week for the UW WBB team, this time from 6’3 Ali Bamberger out of California. (Henry To’oto’o, a top UW FB target, retweeted it with a “Go Dawgs” and Ali responded with a “ur next” for those reading the Twitter tea leaves.)
  • John Canzano examines what it means that Oregon’s name was brought up prominently in day one of the FBI trial into NCAA basketball.

