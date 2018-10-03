Football Dots
- Adam Jude at the Seattle Times profiles Levi Onwuzurike, who got his first start last Saturday and figures to play an important role for the rest of the season.
- Lauren Kirschman at the Tacoma News Tribune talks to Tevis Bartlett who wants to give back by pursuing a career in education.
- The Daily does their version of Film Study by going in depth on Jake Browning’s surprising athletic rushing touchdown from last Saturday.
- The Huskies are one of 9 teams that ESPN says are still alive in the hunt to win a national title.
- ESPN also puts out their September MVPs for every top 25 team and give it to the team and conference leader in tackles.
- The momentum in the 247 crystal balls has swung to Notre Dame for recent UW visitor and prime OLB target Bralen Trice. That includes a pick from Greg Biggins, who unfortunately basically never puts in a CB unless he’s heard directly from the recruit where they’re going.
- It’s no surprise that several Huskies featured on PFF’s Pac-12 teams of the week after their dominant performance against BYU:
The Pac-12 Team of the Week for Week 5 – on offensehttps://t.co/D0BLU93Ezk pic.twitter.com/lm9Sh8F1kc— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 3, 2018
The Pac-12 Team of the Week for Week 5 – on defensehttps://t.co/D0BLU93Ezk pic.twitter.com/oz2BhNsFby— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 3, 2018
Husky Nation...thank you for selling out Husky Stadium the last two games. You truly make this the Greatest Setting in College Football. pic.twitter.com/EvyGY1SInZ— Coach Petersen (@CoachPeteUW) October 2, 2018
2018 Pac-12 Football - Opponent Explosion Plays Allowed of 30 yards or More— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) October 2, 2018
1. Washington, 2
2. ASU, 6
Colorado, 6
Utah, 6
5. Arizona, 8
WSU, 8
7. Cal, 9
8. Stanford, 10
9. Oregon, 11
UCLA, 11
USC, 11
12. OSU, 14
- Blair Angulo at 247 has a trip recap from Husky commit Troy Fautanu, who took another unofficial visit to Washington this past weekend.
- Scott Eklund at Dawgman has all of his thoughts on the goings-on around the rest of the Pac-12 from this weekend.
Basketball Dots
- Coach Jodi Wynn got her third commitment in a week for the UW WBB team, this time from 6’3 Ali Bamberger out of California. (Henry To’oto’o, a top UW FB target, retweeted it with a “Go Dawgs” and Ali responded with a “ur next” for those reading the Twitter tea leaves.)
committed #godawgs pic.twitter.com/WTStvxAmPb— ali bamberger (@ali_bamberger) October 2, 2018
- John Canzano examines what it means that Oregon’s name was brought up prominently in day one of the FBI trial into NCAA basketball.
