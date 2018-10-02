Dots: Road Trippin’

Welcome to your daily link dump for all things Huskies. Remember for more Washington updates to follow Ryan and our own UWDP account on Twitter. To the dots!
- For those who subscribe to The Athletic, Christian Caple tags along with Jen Cohen to get a look at gameday from the AD’s perspective.
- CBS Sports has their winners and losers, which includes a certain Husky.
Heather Tarr has been named Head Coach of the 2019 #USASoftball Junior Women’s National Team!— USA Softball (@USASoftball) October 1, 2018
Congrats @jake_browning GO DAWGS!!@UW_Football @UWAthletics pic.twitter.com/8IzKGTYXNZ— Cody Pickett (@idahocp3) October 1, 2018
He’s been disrupting offenses since he’s stepped on campus ! Congrats @mylesjbryant ! #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/4oCQdRcQBU— Jimmy Lake (@CoachLakeUDUB) October 1, 2018
Offensive Plays of 20+ Yards:— WestCoastCFB (@WestcoastCfb) October 1, 2018
1. Oregon - 35
1. Oregon St - 35
3. Arizona - 29
3. USC - 29
5. Washington - 27
6. ASU - 25
6. Stanford - 25
8. Colorado - 21
8. WSU - 21
10. Utah - 20
11. Cal - 15
12. UCLA - 12
Opponent Plays of 20+ Yards:— WestCoastCFB (@WestcoastCfb) October 1, 2018
1. Washington - 7
1. Utah - 7
3. Cal - 12
4. UCLA - 14
5. Colorado - 15
6. Arizona St - 17
7. WSU - 20
8. Oregon - 22
9. Arizona - 25
9. Stanford - 25
9. USC - 25
12. Oregon St - 35
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
EDIT: Fun P12 Basketball Bonus Dots
During opening statement this morning, Jim Gattto's atty promised evidence would show Oregon offered "an atronomical amount of money" to recruit Brian Bowen to play for the Ducks. The $100,000 deal to attend Louisville was to "level the playing field."— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 2, 2018
Gatto’s defense attorney says Gatto ‘was told Arizona was going to pay or had offered to pay (Nassir Little) $150K if he went to Arizona.— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 2, 2018
‘Jim was asked to level the playing field so Nassar could go to Miami, an Adidas school.’
Little is now at UNC, a Nike/Jordan school.
