Friday Dots: Hunter Bryant, Jacob Kizer Move up the Depth Chart

New, 55 comments

With Drew Sample out, the young tight ends get their chance to shine

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: Washington at Rutgers Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning UW Athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow Ryan Priest on Twitter and subscribe to his lists of UW's beat reporters, Washington athletes, Washington coaches, and Washington athletics prospects. To the Dots!

Football Dots

As always Dawgman has a slew of content leading up to tomorrow’s game:

Non-Football Dots

Men’s soccer is now 4-2 two-thirds of the way through the non-conference schedule:

How about this barrage:

Retro Dot

UW lost to Fresno St. at home in 2004. That Husky team was as bad as this video quality:

