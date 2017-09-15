If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning UW Athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow Ryan Priest on Twitter and subscribe to his lists of UW's beat reporters, Washington athletes, Washington coaches, and Washington athletics prospects. To the Dots!

Football Dots

Adam Jude talks to Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who says Chris Petersen is “no doubt” one of the best.

Todd Milles of The News Tribune ponders which Husky tight end might pick up the slack with Drew Sample sidelined.

Jude features freshman tight end Hunter Bryant, who is suddenly the team’s No. 2 at the position.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN writes that Petersen’s assistants had to remind him to get Tedford’s UW playbook when he was hired at Fresno.

Thanks to his lack of height, Greg Gaines fell in the lap of the Huskies.

Jon Wilner’s College Hotline Podcast features Bob Rondeau this week.

As always Dawgman has a slew of content leading up to tomorrow’s game:

Non-Football Dots

Volleyball got the 3-0 win over Oklahoma yesterday thanks in part to senior Jade Finau’s six service aces. The team is now 9-1 on the season.

Men’s soccer is now 4-2 two-thirds of the way through the non-conference schedule:

Washington defeats Drexel 4-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/LgetcSCefs — UW Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 15, 2017

How about this barrage:

3 goals in 4 minutes.



Watch every goal from the first half. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/L3MNLHGFdk — UW Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 15, 2017

Retro Dot

UW lost to Fresno St. at home in 2004. That Husky team was as bad as this video quality: