Football Dots
- Adam Jude talks to Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who says Chris Petersen is “no doubt” one of the best.
- Todd Milles of The News Tribune ponders which Husky tight end might pick up the slack with Drew Sample sidelined.
- Jude features freshman tight end Hunter Bryant, who is suddenly the team’s No. 2 at the position.
- Kyle Bonagura of ESPN writes that Petersen’s assistants had to remind him to get Tedford’s UW playbook when he was hired at Fresno.
- Thanks to his lack of height, Greg Gaines fell in the lap of the Huskies.
- Jon Wilner’s College Hotline Podcast features Bob Rondeau this week.
As always Dawgman has a slew of content leading up to tomorrow’s game:
- Here’s their predictions
- Luke Mounger breaks down the Bulldogs
- Chris Petersen’s presser
- Numbers, numbers, numbers
Non-Football Dots
- Volleyball got the 3-0 win over Oklahoma yesterday thanks in part to senior Jade Finau’s six service aces. The team is now 9-1 on the season.
Men’s soccer is now 4-2 two-thirds of the way through the non-conference schedule:
Washington defeats Drexel 4-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/LgetcSCefs— UW Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 15, 2017
How about this barrage:
3 goals in 4 minutes.— UW Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 15, 2017
Watch every goal from the first half. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/L3MNLHGFdk
Retro Dot
UW lost to Fresno St. at home in 2004. That Husky team was as bad as this video quality:
